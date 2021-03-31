Video: One year into COVID-19, President Ballard offers an eternal perspective in facing hardship

One year after the global COVID-19 pandemic intensified, President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks about living through hard times in a new Church News video released March 31.

“This is going to pass,” he says of the worldwide pandemic. “If we’re anchored to Jesus Christ, we will be happy, we will be secure, and we will be helpful.”

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is a gospel of salvation that allows Church members the ability to face hardship with an eternal perspective. “Every human soul is a son or daughter of God, and He loves His children,” says President Ballard.

