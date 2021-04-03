Elder S. Gifford Nielsen: ‘This Is Our Time’

Notable quotes:

“Maybe we don’t always feel up to [our challenges]. But our Heavenly Father sees us as fearless builders of His kingdom.”

“Have you ever thought of loving yourself as a commandment? How do we truly love God and love His children if we don’t love ourselves?”

“Our Heavenly Father wants us to love ourselves — not to become prideful or self-centered, but to see ourselves as He sees us.”

Summary points:

Talk summary:

In 1978, as Elder Nielsen participated in his first game as a starting quarterback in the National Football League, he wondered if he should be there. After taking a hard hit, he had to decide if he would give in to doubts or find the courage to try again. “I needed to learn that I could be strong and courageous in the face of difficult situations.”

Individuals might not feel up to their challenges. “But our Heavenly Father sees us as fearless builders of His kingdom. That is why He sent us here during this most decisive time in the world’s history. This is our time!”

Members of the Church are called upon to do life-changing things as representatives of the Lord. “He will not forsake us. This is our time!”

Heavenly Father wants individuals to love themselves — not to be self-centered or prideful but “to see ourselves as He sees us.”

As individuals view themselves with respect, their hearts are open to treating others similarly. “The more we recognize our divine worth, the better we understand this divine truth: that God has sent us right here, right now, at this momentous time in history, so that we can do the greatest possible good with the talents and gifts we have. This is our time!”

