President Henry B. Eyring: ‘Bless in His Name’

Notable quotes:

“I prayed that the people would feel the Lord’s love through my loving service. I have learned this is the key to serving and blessing others in His name.”

“You may feel small compared to the great sweep of what the Lord will do. If you do, I invite you to ask prayerfully how the Lord sees you.”

“Your rising up and magnifying the priesthood matter to Him because He loves you and He trusts you to bless people He loves in His name.”

Summary points:

The Lord blesses priesthood service given in His name.

It takes effort to distinguish what the Lord wants and what others want.

Priesthood service is magnified over a lifetime and that magnification comes in small steps.

Talk summary:

Being even more effective in priesthood service comes by understanding why individuals are given the priesthood. The purpose for receiving the priesthood is to allow them to bless people for the Lord, doing so in His name.

Priesthood service is given out of love, and the Lord blesses service given in His name. The key to serving and blessing others in His name is praying that the people feel the Lord’s love through one’s loving service.

When giving a priesthood blessing, pray to know what blessing the Lord has in store. Ask to know how He wants to bless that person, not what others want. “My experience is that even when the blessing is not what the others desire for themselves or their loved one, the Spirit touches hearts to experience acceptance and comfort rather than disappointment.”

Magnifying priesthood service depends on one’s diligence in seeking the Lord’s will and voice. That magnification may come slowly, but it will come.

For those who “feel small” in the Lord’s work, “I invite you to ask prayerfully how the Lord sees you. He knows you personally, He conferred the priesthood upon you.” He loves and trusts His priesthood holders to bless people He loves in His name.

In the news:

A Church News article published Dec. 31, 2020, highlighted President Eyring’s three years of service so far at the side of President Russell M. Nelson and President Dallin H. Oaks in the First Presidency.

President Eyring participated as a keynote speaker in the opening session of BYU’s 27th Annual International Law and Religion Symposium on Oct. 4, 2020.

During his October 2020 general conference address, President Eyring testified that “the greatest blessing that will come when we prove ourselves faithful to our covenants during our trials will be a change in our natures.”

About the speaker:

President Henry B. Eyring has been a General Authority for more than three decades, called in 1985. He served as a counselor to President Thomas S. Monson from 2008 to 2018 and as a counselor to President Gordon B. Hinckley from 2007 to 2008. Now he is serving as second counselor to President Russell M. Nelson.

He married Kathleen Johnson in the Logan Utah Temple in July 1962. They are the parents of four sons and two daughters.

He served as president of BYU–Idaho — then Ricks College — from 1971 to 1977.

Recently on social:

President Eyring testified of Heavenly Father’s love for His children on Feb. 28, and said that “the way through difficulties has always been prepared for you, and you will find it if you exercise faith.”

“You may not know what the future holds or where your path will lead, but I assure you that the Lord loves you and you are not alone,” President Eyring wrote on Dec. 4, 2020.