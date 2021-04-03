President Russell M. Nelson: ‘What We Are Learning and Will Never Forget’

Notable quotes:

“I urge you to continue to make your home a truly holy place and ‘be not moved’ from that essential goal.”

“If you know of anyone who is alone, reach out — even if you feel alone, too! … Pandemic or not, each precious child of God needs to know that he or she is not alone!”

“Discipline yourself to have time alone and with your loved ones. Open your heart to God in prayer. Take time to immerse yourself in the scriptures and worship in the temple.”

The commitment to make home the primary sanctuary of faith should never end.

Lessons learned in the past two years include: “The home is the center of worship and faith,” “We need each other,” “Your priesthood quorum is meant for more than just a meeting,” and “We hear Jesus Christ better when we are still.”

Priesthood holders are to expand their vision of the purpose of quorums and seek revelation from the Lord in accomplishing His work.

What are lessons learned — and never to be forgotten — in the two years since the last general conference priesthood session?

Lesson 1: “The home is the center of faith and worship.”

The commitment to make home the primary sanctuary of faith should never end. “I urge you to continue to make your home a truly holy place, ‘and be not moved’ from that essential goal.”

Lesson 2: “We need each other.”

“If you know of anyone who is alone, reach out — even if you feel alone, too! … Pandemic or not, each precious child of God needs to know that he or she is not alone!”

Lesson 3: “Your priesthood quorum is meant for more than just a meeting.”

“Expand your vision of why we have quorums. How does the Lord wish you would use your quorum to accomplish His work — now? Seek revelation from the Lord. Humble yourself! Ask! Listen!”

Lesson 4: “We hear Jesus Christ better when we are still.”

“Discipline yourself to have time alone and with your loved ones. Open your heart to God in prayer. Take time to immerse yourself in the scriptures and worship in the temple.”

“As we near the end of a challenging year, one that may feel to many as a time of uncertainty and darkness,” President Nelson wrote on Dec. 21, the day of the winter solstice, “Let us never forget that the light of hope still shines brightly.”

On Jan. 19, President Nelson posted a picture of him receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, and said that “vaccinations administered by competent medical professionals protect health and preserve life.”