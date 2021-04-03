President Russell M. Nelson: ‘What We Are Learning and Will Never Forget’

Notable quotes:
Summary points:
- The commitment to make home the primary sanctuary of faith should never end.
- Lessons learned in the past two years include: “The home is the center of worship and faith,” “We need each other,” “Your priesthood quorum is meant for more than just a meeting,” and “We hear Jesus Christ better when we are still.”
- Priesthood holders are to expand their vision of the purpose of quorums and seek revelation from the Lord in accomplishing His work.
Talk summary:
What are lessons learned — and never to be forgotten — in the two years since the last general conference priesthood session?
Lesson 1: “The home is the center of faith and worship.”
The commitment to make home the primary sanctuary of faith should never end. “I urge you to continue to make your home a truly holy place, ‘and be not moved’ from that essential goal.”
Lesson 2: “We need each other.”
“If you know of anyone who is alone, reach out — even if you feel alone, too! … Pandemic or not, each precious child of God needs to know that he or she is not alone!”
Lesson 3: “Your priesthood quorum is meant for more than just a meeting.”
“Expand your vision of why we have quorums. How does the Lord wish you would use your quorum to accomplish His work — now? Seek revelation from the Lord. Humble yourself! Ask! Listen!”
Lesson 4: “We hear Jesus Christ better when we are still.”
“Discipline yourself to have time alone and with your loved ones. Open your heart to God in prayer. Take time to immerse yourself in the scriptures and worship in the temple.”
In the news:
- In a video message on Palm Sunday, President Nelson invited all to feel “the peace and hope of Easter” by focusing on the Savior.
- During a special, virtual family Christmas devotional to his large and growing posterity on Dec. 20, 2020, President Nelson spoke of joy.
- President Nelson offered the concluding address of the First Presidency Christmas Devotional on Dec. 6, 2020. He said there is “nothing more important we can do this Christmas” than to focus on the Savior.
- President Nelson shared “a fast-acting, long-lasting spiritual remedy” with the world on Nov. 20, 2020. He later expressed gratitude to all who responded to his invitation to #GiveThanks.
- In his three years as leader of the nearly 17 million Latter-day Saints worldwide, President Nelson has traveled extensively, changed Church organization and issued several historic invitations.
About the speaker:
- President Russell M. Nelson became the 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in January 2018.
- He was a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles for 34 years.
- A renowned surgeon, President Nelson assisted on the first-ever human open-heart surgery with a heart-lung machine. In June 2018, the University of Utah honored President Nelson with an endowed chair in surgery.
- He and his late wife, Sister Dantzel White Nelson, who died in 2005, have 10 children, 57 grandchildren, and 140 great-grandchildren.
- He married Sister Wendy Watson in 2006.
- President Nelson turned 96 years old on Sept. 9, 2020.
Recently on social:
- “As we near the end of a challenging year, one that may feel to many as a time of uncertainty and darkness,” President Nelson wrote on Dec. 21, the day of the winter solstice, “Let us never forget that the light of hope still shines brightly.”
- On Jan. 19, President Nelson posted a picture of him receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, and said that “vaccinations administered by competent medical professionals protect health and preserve life.”
- President Nelson invited all to #GiveThanks for seven days in November, and to thank God through daily prayer.