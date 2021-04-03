President Dallin H. Oaks: ‘What Has Our Savior Done for Us?’

Notable quotes:
Summary points:
- The Savior is the central figure in the Heavenly Father’s plan of happiness.
- Christ’s resurrection provides a powerful incentive to keep God’s commandments.
- The Atonement offers all the strength to endure the burdens of mortality.
Talk summary:
The Savior has done everything essential for one’s successful journey through mortality toward the joyful destiny outlined in God’s plan of salvation.
“The resurrection [of Jesus Christ] from the dead is the reassuring personal pillar of our faith. It adds meaning to our doctrine, motivation to our behavior and hope for our future.”
The resurrection also provides a powerful incentive to keep the commandments of God during mortal life and qualify for the choicest blessing promised to resurrected beings.
“The promise that the resurrection can include an opportunity to be with our family members — husband, wife, children, parents and posterity — is a powerful encouragement to fulfill our family responsibilities in mortality. It also helps us live together in love in this life and it comforts us in the death of our loved ones.”
A loving Christ challenges His followers to focus on Him, rather than the things of the world.
The Savior feels and knows each individual’s temptations, struggles, heartaches and suffering. He willingly experienced them as part of His Atonement.
“Our Savior willingly experienced all mortal pains and infirmities that He would know how to succor or strengthen us in our afflictions. Jesus Christ did all of this because He loves all of the children of God.”
In the news:
- President Oaks was joined by Sister Kristen Oaks, Elder D. Todd Christofferson and Sister Kathy Christofferson in a March 14 devotional for Spanish-speaking young adults throughout Latin America and Spain.
- A new biography of President Oaks titled “In the Hands of the Lord: The Life of Dallin H. Oaks” was released in February.
- Excerpts from President Oaks’ October 2018 general conference address “Truth and the Plan” were included in a new Church video “In Search of Truth” published on YouTube Jan. 30.
- In a sacrament meeting address to missionaries of the Salt Lake Temple Square Mission on Feb. 28, President Oaks spoke on what sets the Church apart from other Christian churches and what doctrines help missionaries teach with the Spirit.
- During a BYU devotional on Oct. 27, 2020, President Oaks repeated the call to “root out” racism and unite in Christ.
About the speaker:
- President Dallin H. Oaks was called to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in 1984.
- President Oaks was a law clerk to Chief Justice Earl Warren at the U.S. Supreme Court and later served as a Utah Supreme Court justice until his call to apostleship in 1984.
- President Oaks and his late wife, June Dixon Oaks, are the parents of six children. She died July 21, 1998. On August 25, 2000, he married Kristen M. McMain in the Salt Lake Temple.
Recently on social:
- On March 15, President Oaks taught how to increase personal faith in Jesus Christ on his social media pages.
- In a post Jan. 14, President Oaks shared the book that he created with his wife, Sister Kristen Oaks, which is a compilation of accounts from their extended families and ancestry.
- In an Oct. 29 social media post, President Eyring invited his followers to share blessings that they’ve seen from using the correct name of the Lord’s church.