Elder Alan R. Walker: ‘The Gospel Light of Truth and Love’

“Sacred ordinances and covenants that bind us to God and set us on the covenant path clearly manifest ‘the power of godliness.’”

Since the Restoration of the gospel that started just over 200 years ago, the “gospel light of truth and love” has spread across the Earth. The ongoing Restoration includes the building of temples at an increasing pace to help “gather Israel on both sides of the veil.”

Three trips to the temple for sealings have been significant for Elder Walker. The first was as a 2-year-old on a 6,000-mile trip from Argentina to Utah in April 1973 so his family could be sealed in the Salt Lake Temple.

“I clearly remember being in a sacred room of the Salt Lake Temple where sealings of couples and of families are performed for time and for all eternity. I remember the beautiful altar of the temple and recall the bright sunlight shining through the room’s exterior window. I felt then, and have continued to feel since, the warmth, safety and solace of the gospel light of truth and love.”

The other two were in the Buenos Aires Argentina Temple — 20 years later to be married and sealed and then 22 years later to be sealed to their daughter.

“As we gather on both sides of the veil, as we make sacrifices to serve and make the temple pivotal in our lives, the Lord is truly building us — He is building His covenant people.”

