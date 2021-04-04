President Russell M. Nelson: ‘COVID-19 and Temples’

Notable quotes:
Summary points:
- New temples will be built in 20 areas, ranging from Norway to South Africa to Singapore. (See full list below.)
- The decision to close temples during the initial months of the pandemic reflected the Church’s desire to be good global citizens.
- Stay true to one’s temple covenants and blessings.
Talk summary:
Following a period of pandemic-prompted closures, temples around the world are reopening in phases, in adherence to local regulations and safety protocols.
“We are grateful for your patience and devoted service during this changing and challenging period. I pray that your desire to worship and serve in the temple burns more brightly than ever.”
When will Latter-day Saints be able to return to the temples in their districts? When local government regulations allow it and the incidence of COVID-19 in the area is within safe limits.
“Do all you can to bring COVID-19 numbers down in your area so that your temple opportunities can increase. Meanwhile, keep your temple covenants and blessings foremost in your minds and hearts. Stay true to the covenants you have made.”
The Church will construct 20 more temples:
- Oslo, Norway
- Brussels, Belgium
- Vienna, Austria
- Kumasi, Ghana
- Beira, Mozambique
- Cape Town, South Africa
- Singapore, Republic of Singapore
- Belo Horizonte, Brazil
- Cali, Colombia
- Querétaro, México
- Torreón, México
- Helena, Montana
- Casper, Wyoming
- Grand Junction, Colorado
- Farmington, New Mexico
- Burley, Idaho
- Eugene, Oregon
- Elko, Nevada
- Yorba Linda, California
- Smithfield, Utah
“Temples are a vital part of the Restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ in its fullness. Ordinances of the temple fill our lives with power and strength—available in no other way. We thank God for those blessings.”
In the news:
- In a video message on Palm Sunday, President Nelson invited all to feel “the peace and hope of Easter” by focusing on the Savior.
- During a special, virtual family Christmas devotional to his large and growing posterity on Dec. 20, 2020, President Nelson spoke of joy.
- President Nelson offered the concluding address of the First Presidency Christmas Devotional on Dec. 6, 2020. He said there is “nothing more important we can do this Christmas” than to focus on the Savior.
- President Nelson shared “a fast-acting, long-lasting spiritual remedy” with the world on Nov. 20, 2020. He later expressed gratitude to all who responded to his invitation to #GiveThanks.
- In his three years as leader of the nearly 17 million Latter-day Saints worldwide, President Nelson has traveled extensively, changed Church organization and issued several historic invitations.
About the speaker:
- President Russell M. Nelson became the 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in January 2018.
- He was a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles for 34 years.
- A renowned surgeon, President Nelson assisted on the first-ever human open-heart surgery with a heart-lung machine. In June 2018, the University of Utah honored President Nelson with an endowed chair in surgery.
- He and his late wife, Sister Dantzel White Nelson, who died in 2005, have 10 children, 57 grandchildren, and 140 great-grandchildren.
- He married Sister Wendy Watson in 2006.
- President Nelson turned 96 years old on Sept. 9, 2020.
Recently on social:
- “As we near the end of a challenging year, one that may feel to many as a time of uncertainty and darkness,” President Nelson wrote on Dec. 21, the day of the winter solstice, “Let us never forget that the light of hope still shines brightly.”
- On Jan. 19, President Nelson posted a picture of him receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, and said that “vaccinations administered by competent medical professionals protect health and preserve life.”
- President Nelson invited all to #GiveThanks for seven days in November, and to thank God through daily prayer.