President Russell M. Nelson: ‘COVID-19 and Temples’

“We have felt inspired to reopen temples gradually through a very cautious approach.”

“When the incidence of COVID-19 in your area is within safe limits, your temple will be reopened.”

“With courage, let us all press on in the glorious work of the Lord.”

New temples will be built in 20 areas, ranging from Norway to South Africa to Singapore. (See full list below.)

The decision to close temples during the initial months of the pandemic reflected the Church’s desire to be good global citizens.

Stay true to one’s temple covenants and blessings.

Following a period of pandemic-prompted closures, temples around the world are reopening in phases, in adherence to local regulations and safety protocols.

“We are grateful for your patience and devoted service during this changing and challenging period. I pray that your desire to worship and serve in the temple burns more brightly than ever.”

When will Latter-day Saints be able to return to the temples in their districts? When local government regulations allow it and the incidence of COVID-19 in the area is within safe limits.

“Do all you can to bring COVID-19 numbers down in your area so that your temple opportunities can increase. Meanwhile, keep your temple covenants and blessings foremost in your minds and hearts. Stay true to the covenants you have made.”

The Church will construct 20 more temples:

Oslo, Norway

Brussels, Belgium

Vienna, Austria

Kumasi, Ghana

Beira, Mozambique

Cape Town, South Africa

Singapore, Republic of Singapore

Belo Horizonte, Brazil

Cali, Colombia

Querétaro, México

Torreón, México

Helena, Montana

Casper, Wyoming

Grand Junction, Colorado

Farmington, New Mexico

Burley, Idaho

Eugene, Oregon

Elko, Nevada

Yorba Linda, California

Smithfield, Utah

“Temples are a vital part of the Restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ in its fullness. Ordinances of the temple fill our lives with power and strength—available in no other way. We thank God for those blessings.”

“As we near the end of a challenging year, one that may feel to many as a time of uncertainty and darkness,” President Nelson wrote on Dec. 21, the day of the winter solstice, “Let us never forget that the light of hope still shines brightly.”

On Jan. 19, President Nelson posted a picture of him receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, and said that “vaccinations administered by competent medical professionals protect health and preserve life.”