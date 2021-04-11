Video: Church News documentary highlights President Nelson’s first 3 years as prophet

Three years ago members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sustained President Russell M. Nelson as the Church’s 17th president. Since then he has logged well over 115,000 miles — traveling to six continents and 35 nations — and led Latter-day Saints during the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

President Russell M. Nelson, the 17th president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, sits with his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor (left), and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor (right), at a press conference in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. Credit: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

A new Church News 20-minute documentary, “President Russell M. Nelson: The First Three Years,” highlights President Nelson’s worldwide ministry, his outreach to world government and religious leaders, his focus on the rising generation, and his efforts to build temples — even during a global pandemic.

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hugs children after a devotional in Asuncion, Paraguay, on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

“President Nelson has issued historic invitations inviting all to find and stay on the covenant path, to give thanks and to let God prevail,” said his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, in an interview featured in the documentary. “He has built bridges of understanding when meeting with world religious and government leaders and in meetings with members in large and small settings. Through it all, President Russell M Nelson is giving his all to minister in a higher and holier way. And he continues to believe that the best is yet to come.”

