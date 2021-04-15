Download this updated 2021 chart of the General Authorities and General Officers

Changes to the leadership of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced in April 2021 are reflected in an updated chart of General Authorities and General Officers, available to view or download below.

During the Saturday afternoon session of the 191st Annual General Conference on April 3, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, announced the calls of 11 new leaders — eight General Authority Seventies and the three members of the new Primary general presidency.

President Oaks also noted that two members of the Presidency of the Seventy — Elder Robert C. Gay and Elder Terence M. Vinson — would complete their presidency assignments on Aug. 1.

Elder Paul V. Johnson and Elder S. Mark Palmer — both General Authority Seventies — were sustained to the Presidency of the Seventy, effective Aug. 1.

