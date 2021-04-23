Elder Andersen, President Bingham and Sister Eubank to host Face to Face event for single adults in June

A Face to Face event for single adults 31 and older will be on Sunday, June 13, at 4 p.m., Mountain Daylight Time. The events hosts are Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and President Jean B. Bingham and Sister Sharon Eubank, who is single, of the Relief Society general presidency.

The event will be transmitted on the Church satellite system, broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org, face2face.ChurchofJesusChrist.org, Latter-Day Saints Channel, BYUtv and other channels. Shortly after the event, the recording will be available for on-demand viewing on face2face.ChurchofJesusChrist.org, Gospel Media, YouTube, Gospel Library and other channels.

“We know that many single adults are facing difficult challenges or have questions or concerns,” said Elder Andersen in the Church’s announcement Friday, April 23, about the event, adding that “the Savior’s love can heal every sorrow. We hope to be able to share the incomparable love of the Savior with our friends around the world.”

More than half of the adults in the Church are single, President Bingham noted. “We look forward to having a conversation with them about their contributions to the kingdom, their capacity to serve others and their love of the Lord Jesus Christ,” President Bingham said in the announcement.

Sister Eubank, a counselor in the Relief Society presidency, said, “Every member, no matter their circumstances, has so much to contribute.”

Previous Face to Face events have been for young adults and for youth, including one celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Young Women program last November. A Friend to Friend event for Primary-age children was earlier this year.