Video: Why does religious liberty matter? Prominent faith and thought leaders answer that important question

Prominent faith and thought leaders gathered on the University of Notre Dame campus on June 28-29, for the inaugural Notre Dame Religious Liberty Summit. In this Church News video, titled “Religious Liberty,” Catholic, Pentecostal and Latter-day Saint leaders speak about the power of religion and the necessity to defend religious liberty in a manner that protects people of diverse faith, as well as those of no faith.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says there are threats to religious freedom today.

“Religion comes from the Latin word meaning a tie, a bond,” says Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Catholic Archbishop of New York. “Religion gives you a sense of responsibility, a sense of duty, and a sense of giving back. Religion becomes a light to the world, a leaven to society. We can’t build bridges to one another until we have the bridge to the Lord.”

Dr. Jacqueline Rivers, a Pentecostal and director of The Seymour Institute for Black Church and Policy Studies, says, “at the base of human existence, for it to have meaning, we have to have the freedom to follow our conscience.”

Elder Quentin L. Cook of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and Cardinal Timothy Dolan, archbishop of New York, share a laugh during the Notre Dame Religious Liberty Summit at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, on Monday, June 28, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

