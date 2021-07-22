First Presidency welcomes archbishop of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints met with His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, welcoming the visiting religious leader in a Thursday, July 22, visit to Salt Lake City.
Archbishop Elpidophoros first met with the First Presidency in the morning, with Newsroom reporting the event as an opportunity for the First Presidency and the Archbishop to become better acquainted.
Later, he visited Temple Square accompanied by Church Hosting directors J. Christopher and Erlynn E. Lansing and attended an organ recital by Andrew Unsworth in the Tabernacle.
A native of Istanbul, Archbishop Elpidophoros was elected Archbishop of America by the Holy and Sacred Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate in May 2019. The next month, he began his service at the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in New York City.
According to its website, the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America has 540 parishes, 800 priests and approximately 1.5 million members.