First Presidency welcomes archbishop of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

President Russell M. Nelson greets His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America on July 22, 2021.
President Russell M. Nelson greets His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America on July 22, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America speaks with President Russell M. Nelson in the Church Administration Building on July 22, 2021.
His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America speaks with President Russell M. Nelson in the Church Administration Building on July 22, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
From left to right: The Rev. Archdeacon Dionysios Papiris; President Dallin H. Oaks; President Russell M. Nelson; His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros; President Henry B. Eyring; Elder David A. Bednar; and Very Rev. Archimandrite George Nikas. The photo was taken on July 22, 2021, in the Church Administration Building.
From left to right: The Rev. Archdeacon Dionysios Papiris; President Dallin H. Oaks; President Russell M. Nelson; His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros; President Henry B. Eyring; Elder David A. Bednar; and Very Rev. Archimandrite George Nikas. The photo was taken on July 22, 2021, in the Church Administration Building. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America stands with organist Andrew Unsworth at the Tabernacle on Temple Square on July 22, 2021.
His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America stands with organist Andrew Unsworth at the Tabernacle on Temple Square on July 22, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, middle, stands with several others inside the Tabernacle on Temple Square on July 22, 2021.
His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, middle, stands with several others inside the Tabernacle on Temple Square on July 22, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America is shown the construction area for the renovation of the Salt Lake Temple. J. Christopher Lansing, left, serves as a director of Church Hosting. The photo was taken on July 22, 2021.
His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America is shown the construction area for the renovation of the Salt Lake Temple. J. Christopher Lansing, left, serves as a director of Church Hosting. The photo was taken on July 22, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America is shown the construction area for the renovation of the Salt Lake Temple. J. Christopher Lansing, left, serves as director of Church Hosting. The photo was taken on July 22, 2021.
His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America is shown the construction area for the renovation of the Salt Lake Temple. J. Christopher Lansing, left, serves as director of Church Hosting. The photo was taken on July 22, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America stands outside the Tabernacle with Church Hosting Director J. Christopher Lansing. The photo was taken on July 22, 2021.
His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America stands outside the Tabernacle with Church Hosting Director J. Christopher Lansing. The photo was taken on July 22, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America stands outside the Tabernacle with Church Hosting Directors J. Christopher and Erlynn E. Lansing.
His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America stands outside the Tabernacle with Church Hosting Directors J. Christopher and Erlynn E. Lansing. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints met with His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, welcoming the visiting religious leader in a Thursday, July 22, visit to Salt Lake City.

With the backdrop of the under-renovation of the Salt Lake Temple, His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America visits with J. Christopher Lansing, left, a director of Church Hosting, during a tour of Temple Square on July 22, 2021.
With the backdrop of the under-renovation of the Salt Lake Temple, His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America visits with J. Christopher Lansing, left, a director of Church Hosting, during a tour of Temple Square on July 22, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Archbishop Elpidophoros first met with the First Presidency in the morning, with Newsroom reporting the event as an opportunity for the First Presidency and the Archbishop to become better acquainted.

Later, he visited Temple Square accompanied by Church Hosting directors J. Christopher and Erlynn E. Lansing and attended an organ recital by Andrew Unsworth in the Tabernacle.

A native of Istanbul, Archbishop Elpidophoros was elected Archbishop of America by the Holy and Sacred Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate in May 2019. The next month, he began his service at the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in New York City.

According to its website, the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America has 540 parishes, 800 priests and approximately 1.5 million members.