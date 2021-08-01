Video: President Ballard explains how the Church has ‘risen up through the council system’

During his career as a businessman, President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, managed several successful companies. “They ran because of the expertise and good work of other good people,” he said. “So it is in the Church.”

President Ballard — who was interviewed as part of the Church News Inside Church Headquarters series — is featured in a new Church News video titled “Rise Through Councils.”

From the Council of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles to a family council and all councils in between, “those who learn to counsel with each other always end up with a better result, always end up with a better spirit.”

“The Church, at least in this dispensation,” President Ballard said, “has risen up through the council system.”

President M. Russell Ballard and Elder Jeffrey R. Holland chat prior to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles’ weekly meeting at the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

