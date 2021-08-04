Video: President Cordon explains how ‘the Lord uses all of us’ in His Church

Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon sits on many councils at Church headquarters. Many times, her role is the same: “It’s to contribute my voice and to be part of the process of revelation.”

President Cordon — who was interviewed as part of the Church News Inside Church Headquarters series — is featured in a new Church News video titled “Church of Saints.”

Revelation, she said, comes “a piece here, an idea there” and “the Lord uses all of us to make it as one whole.”

“This is Christ’s Church, and He loves each one of us, and I think that love is so apparent because He invites us to be part of the work. …

“It’s not The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Women, it’s not The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Men. It’s The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and Saints striving to do the will of the Lord.”

Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon, right; Sister Rebecca L. Craven, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, middle right; Sister Amy A. Wright, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, middle left; and Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency, left, gather together for a meeting at the Relief Society Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

