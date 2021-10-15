Here’s what the governor of Arizona had to say after visiting the Mesa Arizona Temple with Elder Rasband

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey toured the newly renovated Mesa Arizona Temple with Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Oct. 12. Afterward, he called the renovations “just incredible.”
“The beauty, the craftsmanship, the materials, the feeling of peace and sacredness that you feel as you walk through the temple,” Ducey told Newsroom. “It was my real privilege to be here today.”
He also acknowledged the positive impact Latter-day Saints have on their communities and observed that “what’s in the best interest of our children is something that this church is always leading on, and the faith-based community is their partner in that.”
Community members of other faiths also visited the temple that day.
“I’m an art person and … [viewing] painting after painting, I was in deep contemplation of my faith and other faiths,” said Moe Madouh, a graduate student from Kuwait at Arizona State University and a member of the Islamic faith.
