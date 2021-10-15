Here’s what the governor of Arizona had to say after visiting the Mesa Arizona Temple with Elder Rasband

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey toured the newly renovated Mesa Arizona Temple with Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Oct. 12. Afterward, he called the renovations “just incredible.”

“The beauty, the craftsmanship, the materials, the feeling of peace and sacredness that you feel as you walk through the temple,” Ducey told Newsroom. “It was my real privilege to be here today.”

Elder Ronald A. Rasband, right, and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey stop for a photo in front of the newly renovated Mesa Arizona Temple on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. The Apostle took Ducey on a tour of the temple. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

He also acknowledged the positive impact Latter-day Saints have on their communities and observed that ​“what’s in the best interest of our children is something that this church is always leading on, and the faith-based community is their partner in that.”

Community members of other faiths also visited the temple that day.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles meets invited guests outside the Mesa Arizona Temple for a guided tour on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“I’m an art person and … [viewing] painting after painting, I was in deep contemplation of my faith and other faiths,” said Moe Madouh, a graduate student from Kuwait at Arizona State University and a member of the Islamic faith.

