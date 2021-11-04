First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional scheduled for first weekend in December

The First Presidency’s annual Christmas devotional will be on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 6 p.m. Mountain Standard Time, according to a letter sent out Thursday, Nov. 4, to leaders.

In addition to messages from Church leaders, the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square will also perform.

In-person attendance will not be open to the public this year and it will be broadcast on ChurchofJesusChrist.org, the Church’s satellite system and other media, according to the letter.

After the event, it will be available on the Church’s website and the Gospel Library mobile app.

During the 2020 First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional, speakers were President Russell M. Nelson, Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Elder Brent H. Nielson of the Presidency of the Seventy and Sister Becky Craven, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency. The music was by the Tabernacle Choir, recorded from previous devotionals.