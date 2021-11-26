Read the First Presidency’s 2021 Christmas message

Following is the 2021 First Presidency Christmas message, released Nov. 26 and signed by President Russell M. Nelson, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring:

When we sing “Silent Night,” we know the life of that Babe of Bethlehem did not begin there, nor did it end on Calvary. In a premortal realm, Jesus was foreordained by His Father to be the Messiah, the Christ, the Savior and Redeemer of all humankind. He was foreordained to atone for us. He was wounded for our transgressions and bruised for our iniquities (see Isaiah 53:5).

He came to make immortality a reality and eternal life a possibility for all who would ever live (see 1 Corinthians 15:20–22; 3 Nephi 27:13–14).

At this sacred Christmas season, we testify that our loving Heavenly Father “so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life” (see John 3:16).