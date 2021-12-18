Scene from Bible video portrays the infant Jesus being presented to Simeon at the temple. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints The Christus is illuminated in the Rome Italy Temple visitor’s center with a reflection of the temple in Rome, Italy on Friday, March 8, 2019. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Simeon, who was “just and devout,” was promised by the Holy Ghost that “he should not see death, before he had seen the Lord’s Christ.” Directed to the temple by the Spirit, Simeon saw the infant Jesus and took him in his arms and blessed God. “Lord, now lettest thou thy servant depart in peace, according to thy word:

“For mine eyes have seen thy salvation,

“Which thou hast prepared before the face of all people” (Luke 2:25-32).

This Christmas season, Latter-day Saints celebrate — with Simeon — the birth of Jesus Christ and the joy that brings all who follow Him.

Following are the testimonies of modern prophets and Apostles that have been shared during this holy season when so many turn their thoughts to the birth and life of Jesus Christ:

President Russell M. Nelson: “Remember that the fulness of Christ’s ministry lies in the future. The prophecies of His Second Coming have yet to be fulfilled. At Christmas, of course, we focus upon His birth. But, He will come again. At His First Coming, Jesus came almost in secret. Only a few mortals knew of His birth. At His Second Coming, the whole of humankind will know of His return. Then He will come, not as “a man traveling on the earth” (Doctrine and Covenants 49:22), but His glory “shall be revealed, and all flesh shall see it together” (Isaiah 40:5).

Scene from Bible video portrays the infant Jesus being presented to Simeon at the temple. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Dallin H. Oaks: “As we prepare for His Second Coming, and as we stand in holy places, we persist in observing Christmas not just as a season of ‘Greetings’ or ‘Happy Holidays,’ but as a celebration of the birth of the Son of God and a time to remember His teachings and the eternal significance of His Atonement.”

President Henry B. Eyring: “As His witness, I testify that the baby born in Bethlehem is Jesus Christ, the beloved Son of God. I promise that as you ask Heavenly Father in faith and in the name of Jesus Christ, the Spirit will bring feelings of peace to you and to your loved ones.”

President M. Russell Ballard: “Let your prayers to your Father in Heaven include a desire that He place one of His children in your pathway, so you can share what you now know is true … . There can be no greater gift that any one of us can give the Savior at Christmastime than to bring someone to Him.”

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland: “I am certain Joseph did not mutter and Mary did not wail. They knew a great deal and did the best they could. Perhaps these parents knew even then that in the beginning of his mortal life, as well as in the end, this baby son born to them would have to descend beneath every human pain and disappointment. He would do so to help those who also felt they had been born without advantage.”

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf: “I pray that during this season and always, we will see the purity of the story of the Savior’s birth and feel sincere gratitude for His life, teachings and saving sacrifice for us. May this gratitude cause us to renew our determination to follow Him. May it also lead us to draw closer to our family, our church and our fellowmen. And may we look steadfastly forward to that blessed day when the resurrected Christ will walk the earth again as our Lord, our King and our blessed Savior.”

The interior of the Rome Italy Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc., Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Elder David A. Bednar: “In every season of our lives, in all of the circumstances we may encounter, and in each challenge we may face, Jesus Christ is the light that dispels fear, provides assurance and direction and engenders enduring peace and joy.”

Elder Quentin L. Cook: “The Savior is the source of true peace. Even with the trials of life, because of the Savior’s Atonement and His grace, righteous living will be rewarded with personal peace.”

Elder D. Todd Christofferson: “When we talk about the birth of Jesus Christ, we appropriately reflect on what was to follow. … [But] it’s appropriate this time of year to just think about that baby in the manger. …. Take a peaceful moment to contemplate perhaps the most serene moment in the history of the world — when all of heaven rejoiced with the message ‘Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men’” (Luke 2:14).

Elder Neil L. Andersen: “Let us always be valiant in the simple faith that He is who we claim Him to be — the Creator, the long-awaited Messiah, the Prince of Peace, the King of kings, our Savior and Redeemer.”

The Christus is illuminated in the Rome Italy Temple visitor’s center with a reflection of the temple in Rome, Italy on Friday, March 8, 2019. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Elder Ronald A. Rasband: “Imagine that scene in Judea. The sky filled with the brilliance of a magnificent star and choruses from heaven marking this singular event. The shepherds then went ‘with haste’ to see the babe lying in a manger. … Each year at Christmas, we add our witness to that of the shepherds—that Jesus Christ, the literal Son of the living God, came to a corner of the earth in what we call the Holy Land. The shepherds reverently approached the stable to worship the King of kings. How will we worship Him this season?”

Elder Gary E. Stevenson: “During this Christmas and throughout the year, our kind deeds and good works are the best indication of our love for the Savior written in our hearts.”

Elder Dale G. Renlund: “This Christmas, ask your Heavenly Father for the spiritual gift of knowing of the living reality of the Savior of the world. The Christmas season is a natural and beautiful time to study His life and to strive to emulate His character and attributes. As you do, you can know that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God, and that He atoned for your sins.”

Elder Gerrit W. Gong: “When you are uncertain, lonely, undecided, embarrassed, ashamed, angry or otherwise afraid, as we may each feel at times, please remember our Savior. He is always here with us, inviting us gently, powerfully, lovingly to be not afraid, only believe. It is Him — His love, His mercy and His grace — we celebrate this Christmas season.”

Elder Ulisses Soares: “It seems that the word ‘humble’ surrounded much of the greatest events of Jesus’s coming to the world and also of His life. He was born into a humble family in the very lowliest accommodations. The shepherds, who were some of the first to be notified of His birth, were the most modest of people. When we study the scriptures, we learn that Christ performed several of His miracles among faithful and poor people, such as shepherds, lepers and beggars. The King of kings, the Lord of lords, who we know to be deserving of far more than the finest courts, silks, jewels, and thrones this world has to offer, spent His mortal days walking dusty roads, sailing on meager fishing boats, and ministering in the humble homes of His followers — and this mortal condescension began in a stable in Bethlehem. In this special season of the year, I bear testimony that Jesus Christ descended below all things to be the Savior of us all.”