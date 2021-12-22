From senior leaders
receiving the COVID-19 vaccine to the first ever Friend to Friend broadcast for Primary children, the year 2021 included many noteworthy events for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Amid an ongoing pandemic, it was a year characterized by temples continuing to reopen, changes to missionary training, global humanitarian efforts, general conference messages of hope, Latter-day Saint athletes making headlines and more.
Below are eight photos that illustrate news of the Church in 2021. This article will be updated with additional year-in-review coverage.
President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints tours the Salt Lake Utah Temple in Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 22, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News Mykayla Skinner of the United States, poses after winning the silver medal for the vault during the artistic gymnastics women’s apparatus final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko, Associated Press President Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination on Tuesday morning, Jan. 19, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Elder Chi Hong (Sam) Wong, General Authority Seventy, Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Elder Arnulfo Valenzuela, General Authority Seventy, stand for a portrait at the Winnipeg Manitoba Temple in Winnipeg, Canada, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Credit: Daniel Crump, for the Deseret News The Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gather for their weekly meeting at the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News Seven-year-old Brianna Villsnill from Salt Lake City, Utah, stands behind a table set up for a rock activity on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at the Church’s Motion Picture Studios in Provo, Utah. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Attendees sing a congregational hymn during the Sunday morning session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is seated in the Conference Center Theater in Salt Lake City before the Sunday morning session of the 191st Annual General Conference on April 4, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints