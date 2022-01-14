President Russell M. Nelson was set apart as President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints four years ago, on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, a little more than two weeks after the death of President Thomas S. Monson.

Before being named the 17th President of the Church, President Nelson had been serving as President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles since July 2015. He was ordained an Apostle in April 1984. He entered full-time Church service after a career as a world-renowned heart surgeon and medical researcher.

During the past four years, President Nelson has embarked on a worldwide ministry; has presided over the expansion of temple building, with dedications, renovations and announcements of plans for 83 additional temples; and has expanded outreach to other faiths and organizations. He continues to lead the Church as it adapts to conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The photos accompanying this article are a small representation of his leadership during the past four years.

Every member of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles poses for an iconic photograph in the Rome Italy Temple Visitors’ Center on Monday, March 11, 2019, the day after the temple’s dedication. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

President Jean B. Bingham, Relief Society general president, and President Russell M. Nelson discuss the role of women in the restoration of priesthood authority, in the replica of the Smith home in Harmony, Pennsylvania, in a video shown during the Saturday evening session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 4, 2020. Credit: Screenshot, ChurchofJesusChrist.org

President Russell M. Nelson inspects the Salt Lake Temple renovation project on Saturday, May 22, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

President Russell M. Nelson, center left, and other Church officials meet with Pope Francis, right, leader of the Catholic Church, at the Vatican on Saturday, March 9, 2019. President Nelson was in Italy for the dedication of the Rome Italy Temple. Credit: The Vatican

President Russell M. Nelson plays the piano while Claire Crosby sings on Dec 6, 2019. He is the first leader of the Church to make a music video. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

President Russell M. Nelson hugs children after a devotional in Asuncion, Paraguay, on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. During the South American ministry, President Nelson and other Church leaders visited five countries in nine days. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

President Russell M. Nelson and his wife, Sister Wendy W. Nelson, are interviewed in Salt Lake City on Friday May 29, 2020. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

President Russell M. Nelson, front right, waves to members of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square during the 191st Semiannual General Conference, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Behind him are his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring. At left are members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

President Russell M. Nelson waves a handkerchief after a devotional at Estadio Cementos Progreso stadium in Guatemala City, Guatemala, on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, during a ministry to Latin America. Sister Wendy W. Nelson, Elder Quentin L. Cook of Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Mary Cook, look at the choir. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

President Russell M. Nelson speaks during a Jerusalem District conference at the BYU Jerusalem Center on Saturday, April 14, 2018. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

President Russell M. Nelson and his wife, Sister Wendy W. Nelson, share a laugh with the Rev. Theresa Dear and the Rev. Amos Brown at the 110th annual national convention for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, in Detroit, Michigan, on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

President Russell M. Nelson meets Linwood mosque victim Ahmed Jahangir and imams in Auckland, New Zealand, on May 21, 2019. Jahangir is recovering from his injuries from an attack. Two imams represented the Al Noor and Linwood mosques, where worshippers were gunned down March 15, 2019, in Christchurch, New Zealand. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred

President Russell M. Nelson receives the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination on Tuesday morning, Jan. 19, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Russell M. Nelson invites young adults to listen to his message about God’s love for them at a BYU devotional on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Russell M. Nelson and Sister Wendy W. Nelson greet the Vargas family at the Hyde Park Visitors’ Center in London, England, on Thursday, April 12, 2018. The boys are Juan David Vargas Saavedra, right, and Joseph Daniel Vargas Saavedra. Credit: Ravell Call, Deseret News

President Russell M. Nelson and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor, right, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor, left, attend a First Presidency meeting, held daily Tuesday through Friday, at the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. The Church Administration Building was constructed between 1913 and 1917. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

President Russell M. Nelson and his wife, Sister Wendy W. Nelson, arrive for a Latin America ministry devotional in Quito, Ecuador, on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. Credit: Ravell Call

President Russell M. Nelson inspects the Salt Lake Temple foundation on Saturday, May 22, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

President Russell M. Nelson high-fives Tate Chan, 3, while meeting with a three-generation family in Singapore on Nov. 20, 2019. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

President Russell M. Nelson, center, and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring, look over items removed from the Salt Lake Temple capstone time capsule, on Wednesday May 20, 2020. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

President Russell M. Nelson, center, Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, right, and Jerusalem District President Dennis Brimhall walk at the BYU Jerusalem Center in Jerusalem on Saturday, April 14, 2018. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News