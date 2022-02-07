Following comments made in a presentation on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, second counselor in the Young Men general presidency, apologized for the way he talked about the timing of the priesthood being made available to Black members of the Church.

“I made a serious mistake last night, and I am truly sorry,” he said.

“The illustration I attempted to use about the timing of the revelation on the priesthood for Black members was wrong,” Wilcox said in a social media post on Monday night.

He wrote that he was hoping to teach a lesson in trusting in Heavenly Father’s timing that “did NOT come through as I intended.”

Wilcox offered an apology and asked forgiveness before committing to improving.

“To those I offended, especially my dear Black friends, I offer my sincere apologies, and ask for your forgiveness. I am committed to do better.”