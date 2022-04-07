First Presidency announces 2022-2023 area leadership assignments

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the Church’s 2022-2023 area leadership assignments and the creation of a third area in Europe.

The former Europe and Europe East areas are being realigned, resulting in Europe Central, Europe North and Europe East areas.

The area presidency changes will become effective Aug. 1, 2022, with the exception of the three Europe area presidencies, which are effective immediately.

The three Europe areas will be as follows:

Europe Central Area : Germany (location of the area office), Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, France, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Kosovo, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, San Marino, Serbia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

: Germany (location of the area office), Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, France, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Kosovo, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, San Marino, Serbia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. Europe East Area: Russia (location of the area office), Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

Russia (location of the area office), Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. Europe North Area: United Kingdom (location of the area office), Cape Verde, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Greenland, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Portugal and Sweden.

At this time, Ukraine and Moldova will be separate and overseen by Elder Kyrylo Pokhylko, an Area Seventy, in his role as an assistant to the Europe North Area Presidency.

With realignment and addition of a third Europe area, the Church now has 23 total areas — six that cover the United States and Canada and the remaining 17 outside of those two North American countries.

All members of the area presidencies are General Authority Seventies or Area Seventies — there are five Area Seventies among the total 23 area presidents and 46 counselors, including the three who comprise the Europe East Area presidency.

In recent years, the Presidency of the Seventy assignments have changed with the Aug. 1 area assignments; however, the Presidency of the Seventy remains unchanged for 2022-2023.

As President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, explained during the sustaining of Church leaders in the Saturday afternoon session of April 2022 general conference, the extended releases of the outgoing Relief Society and Primary general presidencies are effective Aug. 1, 2022.

The newly sustained Relief Society and Primary general presidency — “to be effective on Aug. 1, 2022,” as President Oaks said — are President Camille N. Johnson as president of the Relief Society, with Sister J. Anette Dennis and Sister Kristin M. Yee as counselors, and President Susan H. Porter as president of the Primary, with Sister Amy A. Wright and Sister Tracy Y. Browning as counselors.

Beginning in 1984, the Church established areas to direct the work in geographic locations. The area presidencies for the United States and Canada work from Church headquarters; area presidencies outside of the United States and Canada operate from area offices in each assigned area. The Church’s Middle East/Africa North Area is administered from headquarters.

The Quorum of the Twelve Apostles acts under the direction of the First Presidency “to build up the Church, and regulate all the affairs of the same in all nations. …

“The Seventy are to act in the name of the Lord, under the direction of the Twelve … in building up the Church and regulating all the affairs of the same in all nations” (Doctrine and Covenants 107:33-34).

North America Central

The North America Central Area Presidency for 2022-2023, from left to right: Elder Arnulfo Valenzuela, first counselor; Elder Chi Hong (Sam) Wong, president; and Elder Randall K. Bennett, second counselor. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

North America Northeast

The North America Northeast Area Presidency for 2022-2023, from left to right: Elder W. Mark Bassett, first counselor; Elder Allen D. Haynie, president; and Elder Vaiangina Sikahema, second counselor. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

North America Southeast

The North America Southeast Area Presidency for 2022-2023, from left to right: Elder Matthew S. Holland, first counselor; Elder Vern P. Stanfill, president; and Elder Shayne M. Bowen, second counselor. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

North America Southwest

The North America Southwest Area Presidency for 2022-2023, from left to right: Elder Jose L. Alonso, first counselor; Elder Paul B. Pieper, president; and Elder Michael A. Dunn, second counselor. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

North America West

The North America West Area Presidency for 2022-2023, from left to right: Elder Valeri V. Cordón, first counselor; Elder Mark A. Bragg, president; and Elder Gary B. Sabin, second counselor. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Utah

The Utah Area Presidency for 2022-2023, from left to right: Elder Evan A. Schmutz, first counselor; Elder Kevin W. Pearson, president; and Elder Hugo E. Martinez, second counselor. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Africa Central

The Africa Central Area Presidency for 2022-2023, from left to right: Elder Thierry K. Mutombo, first counselor; Elder Matthew L. Carpenter, president; and Elder Ian S. Arden, second counselor. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Africa South

The Africa South Area Presidency for 2022-2023, from left to right: Elder Marcos A. Aidukaitis, first counselor; Elder Edward Dube, president; and Elder Denelson Silva, second counselor. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Africa West

The Africa West Area Presidency for 2022-2023, from left to right: Elder Jorg Klebingat, first counselor; Elder S. Gifford Nielsen, president; and Elder Alfred Kyungu, second counselor. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Asia

The Asia Area Presidency for 2022-2023, from left to right: Elder Benjamin M. Z. Tai, first counselor; Elder David F. Homer, president; and Elder Kelly R. Johnson, second counselor. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Asia North

The Asia North Area Presidency for 2022-2023, from left to right: Elder James R. Rasband, first counselor; Elder Takashi Wada, president; and Elder John A. McCune, second counselor. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Brazil

The Brazil Area Presidency for 2022-2023, from left to right: Elder Joni L. Koch, first counselor; Elder Adilson de Paula Parralla, president; and Elder Juan A. Uceda, second counselor. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Caribbean

The Caribbean Area Presidency for 2022-2023, from left to right: Elder Jorge M. Alvarado, first counselor; Elder Eduardo Gavarret, president; and Elder Moisés Villanueva, second counselor. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Central America

The Central America Area Presidency for 2022-2023, from left to right: Elder Taylor G. Godoy, first counselor; Elder Brian K. Taylor, president; and Elder Patricio M. Guiffra, second counselor. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Europe Central

The Europe Central Area Presidency for 2022-2023, from left to right: Elder Erich W. Kopischke, first counselor; Elder Massimo De Feo, president; and Elder Rubén V. Alliaud, second counselor. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Europe East

The Europe East Area Presidency for 2022-2023, from left to right: Elder Nikolai Ustyuzahaninov, first counselor; Elder Alexey V. Samaykin, president; and Elder Aleksandr A. Drachyov, second counselor. All are Area Seventies. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Europe North

The Europe North Area Presidency for 2022-2023, from left to right: Elder Scott D. Whiting, first counselor; Elder Hans T. Boom, president; and Elder Alan T. Phillips, second counselor. Elder Phillips is an Area Seventy. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Mexico

The Mexico Area Presidency for 2022-2023, from left to right: Elder Adrián Ochoa, first counselor; Elder Hugo Montoya, president; and Elder Sean Douglas, second counselor. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Middle East / Africa North

The Middle East / Africa North Area Presidency for 2022-2023, from left to right: Elder Alvin F. Meredith III, first counselor; Elder Anthony D. Perkins, president; and Elder Roland J. Bäck, second counselor. Elder Bäck is an Area Seventy. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Pacific

The Pacific Area Presidency for 2022-2023, from left to right: Elder Peter F. Meurs, first counselor; Elder K. Brett Nattress, president; and Elder Taniela B. Wakolo, second counselor. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Philippines

The Philippines Area Presidency for 2022-2023, from left to right: Elder Yoon H. Choi, first counselor; Elder Steven R. Bangerter, president; and Elder Carlos G. Revillo Jr., second counselor. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

South America Northwest

The South America Northwest Area Presidency for 2022-2023, from left to right: Elder Jorge T. Becerra, first counselor; Elder Jorge F. Zeballos, president; and Elder Rafael E. Pino, second counselor. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

South America South

The South America South Area Presidency for 2022-2023, from left to right: Elder Joaquin E. Costa, first counselor; Elder Craig C. Christensen, president; and Elder Alan R. Walker, second counselor. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

* Please note that area presidency members outlined in pink are Area Seventies, not General Authority Seventies.