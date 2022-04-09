On April 2-3, millions worldwide tuned into the 192nd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to hear messages from the First Presidency, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and other Church leaders.

For the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, general conference was open to the public. Each session was limited to 10,000 people per session in the 21,000-seat Conference Center due to construction on and around Temple Square limiting parking and accessibility.

President Russell M. Nelson opened April 2022 general conference by saying contention violates everything the Savior stood for and taught, noting: “the gospel of Jesus Christ has never been needed more than it is today.”

President Nelson also announced 17 new temples, and called for Latter-day Saints to end personal conflicts and gain spiritual momentum.

Below are 15 invitations extended by members of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles during April 2022 general conference.

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints waves to conferencegoers after Sunday afternoon session of the church’s 192nd Annual General Conference in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

1. Act to receive spiritual momentum

“With all the pleadings of my heart, I urge you to get on the covenant path and stay there. Experience the joy of repenting daily. Learn about God and how He works. Seek and expect miracles. Strive to end conflict in your life.

“As you act on these pursuits, I promise you the ability to move forward on the covenant path with increased momentum, despite whatever obstacles you face. And I promise you greater strength to resist temptation, more peace of mind, freedom from fear, and greater unity in your families.”

— President Russell M. Nelson, President of the Church, “The Power of Spiritual Momentum”

2. Live peacefully with others

“As followers of Christ who should love our fellow men, we should live peacefully with those who do not believe as we do. We are all children of a loving Heavenly Father. For all of us, He has destined life after death and, ultimately, a kingdom of glory.”

— President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, “Divine Love in the Father’s Plan”

3. Stand on the rock of your faith in Jesus Christ

“When the storms in life come, you can be steady because you are standing on the rock of your faith in Jesus Christ. That faith will lead you to daily repentance and consistent covenant keeping. Then you will always remember Him. And through the storms of hatred and wickedness, you will feel steady and hopeful.”

— President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, “Steady in the Storms”

Conferencegoers sing during a congregational hymn during the Sunday afternoon session of the 192nd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

4. Serve a mission

“As an Apostle of the Lord Jesus Christ, I now call upon you young men, and those young women who desire to serve a mission, to begin right now to talk with your parents about serving a mission.”

— President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “Missionary Service Blessed My Life Forever”

5. Embrace the bounty

“My plea today to our youth, and to you parents and adults who advise them, is to begin your search for happiness by embracing the bounty we have already received from the giver of every good gift. At precisely the moment many in the world are asking deep questions of the soul, we ought to be answering with the ‘good news’ of the gospel of Jesus Christ.”

— Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “Fear Not: Believe Only!”

6. Consecrate your soul to the Lord

“When we look at our lives and see a hundred things to do, we feel overwhelmed. When we see one thing — loving and serving God and His children, in a hundred different ways — then we can work on those things with joy.

“This is how we offer our whole souls — by sacrificing anything that’s holding us back and consecrating the rest to the Lord and His purposes.”

— Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “Our Heartfelt All”

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square sings during the Sunday morning session of the 192nd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

7. Hold fast

“Please note that the ability to resist the temptations and the fiery darts of the adversary is promised to those individuals who ‘hold fast to’ rather than merely ‘cling to’ the word of God.”

— Elder David A. Bednar, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “But We Heeded Them Not”

8. Become converted

“For the Savior’s mandate to share the gospel to become part of who we are, we need to become converted to the will of God; we need to love our neighbors, share the restored gospel of Jesus Christ, and invite all to come and see.”

— Elder Quentin L. Cook, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “Conversion to the Will of God”

9. Get close to God

“So, in the midst of this refiner’s fire, rather than get angry with God, get close to God. Call upon the Father in the name of the Son. Walk with Them in the Spirit, day by day. Allow Them over time to manifest Their fidelity to you. Come truly to know Them and truly to know yourself. Let God prevail.”

— Elder D. Todd Christofferson, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “Our Relationship with God”

10. Be a Peacemaker

“‘A new commandment I give unto you, That ye love one another; as I have loved you. … By this shall all men know that ye are my disciples, if ye have love one to another.’”

“May we love Him, and love one another. May we be peacemakers, that we may be called the ‘children of God.’”

— Elder Neil L. Andersen, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “Following Christ: Being a Peacemaker”

11. Champion the cause of religious freedom

“I invite you to champion the cause of religious freedom. It is an expression of the God-given principle of agency.

“Religious freedom brings balance to competing philosophies. The good of religion, its reach, and the daily acts of love which religion inspires only multiply when we protect the freedom to express and act on core beliefs.”

— Elder Ronald A. Rasband, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “To Heal the World”

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints enters the 192nd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

12. Love, Share, Invite

“I invite you to consider ways you can love, share, and invite. As you do so, you will feel a measure of joy knowing that you are heeding the words of our beloved Savior.

“What I am urging you to do is not a new program. You have heard these principles before. This is not the ‘next big thing’ the Church is asking you to do. These three things are merely an extension of who we already are as disciples of Jesus Christ.”

— Elder Gary E. Stevenson, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “Love, Share, Invite”

13. Center your life on Jesus Christ

“I invite you to center your life on Jesus Christ and remember the foundational truths in the Young Women theme. If you are willing, the Holy Ghost will guide you. Our Heavenly Father wants you to become His heir and receive all that He has.”

— Elder Dale G. Renlund, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “Your Divine Nature and Eternal Destiny”

Conferencegoers leave the Conference Center after the Sunday afternoon session of the 192nd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Credit: Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

14. Discover your story

“We each have a story. Come discover yours. Come find your voice, your song, your harmony in Him. This is the very purpose for which God created the heavens and the earth and saw that they were good.”

— Elder Gerrit W. Gong, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “We Each Have a Story”

15. Be in awe of Christ

“May the remembrance of what our eyes have seen and our hearts have felt increase our amazement at the Savior’s atoning sacrifice, which can heal us of our spiritual and emotional wounds and help us to draw closer to Him.”

— Elder Ulisses Soares, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “In Awe of Christ and His Gospel”