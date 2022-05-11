President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Sister Wendy W. Nelson will speak to young adults ages 18 to 30 in a devotional broadcast Sunday, May 15, at 6 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time.

For the global broadcast, President and Sister Nelson are inviting those living within a 1.5-hour driving radius from Church headquarters in Salt Lake City — from Logan to Nephi, Utah — to fill the Conference Center and to enjoy activities and gathering on and around Temple Square both before and after the evening’s Worldwide Devotional for Young Adults.

Older youth who are in their senior year of high school or fourth year of seminary are also invited to view the broadcast.

Young adults and graduating seniors not attending the devotional in person are encouraged to gather locally and to share their experiences. Where watching the event live is difficult, local leaders will determine a viewing date and time.

How to view online

Young adults can watch the broadcast:

On the Church’s satellite system.

broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org (available for two weeks).

Or YouTube, via both live and on-demand streaming.

Also, video and audio-only files will be available in 39 languages in Gospel Library under “Young Adults” shortly after the broadcast.

Gathering on Temple Square

Besides filling the 21,000-seat Conference Center, young adult Latter-day Saints in northern and central Utah are invited to arrive early and stay late in downtown Salt Lake City for an extended devotional experience at Temple Square.

From 3 to 9 p.m. that day, various buildings will be open for young adults to linger and mingle — the Relief Society Building, Assembly Hall, Tabernacle, Family History Library, Church History Museum, Church History Library, Social Hall Avenue Meetinghouse and Brigham Young Historical Park.

Previous young adult devotionals with President Nelson

For a Sept. 17, 2019, daytime devotional at Brigham Young University, President Nelson invited young adults around the world to watch his message on “The Love and Laws of God.” He shared “five truths” with young adult Latter-day Saints and pleaded with them to pray about the truthfulness of each one.

“Ask your Heavenly Father if we truly are the Lord’s apostles and prophets,” he said. “As if we have received revelation on this and other matters. Ask if these truths are — in fact — true.”

The five truths:

You are sons and daughters of God.

Truth is truth.

God loves every one of us with perfect love.

The Lord Jesus Christ, whose Church this is, appoints prophets and apostles to communicate His love and teach His laws.

You may know for yourself what is true and what is not.

And in one of his first major devotionals after becoming President of the Church, President Nelson spoke to a group of young adults in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Feb. 17, 2018, on how to find happiness and meaning and avoiding distraction and temptation.

Hundreds of young adults, seated in four Las Vegas meetinghouses, gathered to hear from President Nelson. He spoke to the group about three topics: finding personal identity, learning to have purpose in this life, and mastering divine laws.

“Your ultimate safety in this life lies in never taking the first enticing step toward going where you should not go and doing what you should not do,” he said.