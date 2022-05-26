The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and its members “mourn with those who mourn” following the mass shooting deaths of 19 children and two adults in a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school, said Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

He began his Thursday, May 26, presentation to the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., with a statement on the deaths.

“We mourn with those who mourn and pray for all those impacted by this senseless act of violence,” Elder Bednar said. “My prayer and my blessing is that we will be guided, comforted and helped in our important work, and that victims, families and nations might be granted the peace that surpasses all understanding, the peace that comes from Jesus Christ.”

His full presentation and subsequent question-and-answer session is available on YouTube.

Acknowledging the work of journalists in reporting the stories of our day, he added: “Sadly, the news of our day is filled with heartache, including the tragic events and loss of life most recently in Texas.”

For more information about Elder Bednar’s initial statement on the shooting deaths and the background of his Press Club presentation, see this article at Deseret.com.

A transcript of his remarks are available at ChurchofJesusChrist.org.