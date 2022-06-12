During the week of June 5-11, President M. Russell Ballard, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, led a special devotional in the Salt Lake Tabernacle for Latino youth. Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles led a worldwide broadcast titled, “Teaching in the Savior’s Way.” Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presented a special award to his friend, former New York Attorney General Robert Abrams, for building bridges across communities and faiths.

The Church News podcast featured a multitude of voices, including Church leaders, speaking about the importance of temples and the impact of the open house for the renovated Washington D.C. Temple. The 12th International Art Competition awards were announced as the exhibit opened at the Church History Museum, featuring a variety of new artwork in various mediums from around the world.

A new Church News graphic showed the growth of the Church in the United States in a state-by-state comparison. Brigham Young University released new plans for a building to replace the Harris Fine Arts Center on campus. And three women weighed in on the reasons behind infertility and what they’ve learned about God’s love.

Find summaries and links to these nine stories below.

1. President Ballard to Latino youth in Utah: ‘Get all the education that you can’

A translator, Alejandro Melecio, left speaks with President M. Russell Ballard, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks during a Latino devotional for youth at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Sunday, June 5, 2022. Credit: Alex Goodlett, for the Deseret News

Live your life the best way you can to make wonderful future memories, President M. Russell Ballard said during a special Utah Area Latino devotional held in the Tabernacle on Temple Square on Sunday, June 5.

“Jesus Christ is the Savior and Redeemer of all mankind,” said President Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. “We are gathered here tonight in His name. He is a very important part of our education.”

2. Elder Uchtdorf champions ‘preflight checklists’ to better teach in ‘the Savior’s way’

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf offers instruction to teachers of the gospel during Sunday, June 10, 2022, worldwide broadcast. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Whenever we approach a teaching opportunity, that goal should be foremost in our mind. As teachers, do we have a checklist to help us focus on our sacred objective?” Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles asked during a worldwide broadcast titled “Teaching in the Savior’s Way.”

The event was designed for all members serving as teachers, either in their Church callings or in their homes.

3. Former New York Attorney General Robert Abrams is honored for his friendship; there is a need to build bridges, he says

Robert Abrams accepts the Thomas L. Kane Award from Elder Quentin L. Cook, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at the Conference Center Theater in Salt Lake City on Thursday, June 9, 2022. At left is Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and Abrams’ wife Diane. At right is Rabbi Joseph Potasnik, executive vice president of The New York Board of Rabbis. Credit: Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

After being honored for his friendship, character and integrity by the J. Reuben Clark Law Society on June 9, former New York Attorney General Robert Abrams said the need to build bridges between those with differences has never been more important.

“Like Thomas Kane, Robert Abrams’ contribution to a church and faith of which he is not a member is truly inspiring,” said Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

4. A life shaped by service — Elder Robert L. Backman dies at age 100

Elder Robert L. Backman, who served as a general authority from 1978-92. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Through the years, Elder Backman responded affirmatively to many opportunities to serve. He served as a General Authority Seventy from 1978 to 1992, including seven years in the Presidency of the Seventy. His general Church service also involved a term as president of the Aaronic Priesthood-MIA from 1972 to 1974 and as Young Men general president from 1979 to 1985. He also presided over the Northwestern States Mission with his wife, Sister Virginia Pickett Backman, from 1966 to 1969 and served as a regional representative and temple sealer.

5. 12th International Art Competition awards announced and exhibit opens

“Making Space for Us,” by Michelle Franzoni Thorley is pictured during media preview for the 12th International Art Competition at the Church History Museum in Salt Lake City on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Credit: Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Pieces of art from more than two dozen countries are on display in the Church History Museum as part of the 12th International Art Competition, which opened officially Thursday, June 9.

Art for the show, submitted by more than 850 artists, was in various sizes and formats reflecting the competition’s theme of “All Are Alike Unto God.” The theme comes from 2 Nephi 26:33.

6. Episode 87: Looking back on what Church leaders, others of influence have said about the historic Washington D.C. Temple

The Washington D.C. Temple has been an iconic sight on the National Capital Beltway since its dedication in 1974. In 2018, the temple closed for needed renovations and updating. As The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints prepares to wrap up the open house for the newly renovated Washington D.C. Temple this week, Church leaders and others of influence speak of the importance of temples on this episode of the Church News podcast.

7. Church membership grew in 49 of 50 states over past 10 years

States in gold had Church membership growth of 10% or more from 2011 to 2021. Credit: Aaron Thorup, for the Church News

The number of Latter-day Saints increased in 49 of 50 U.S. states during the past 10 years.

Church membership in the United States grew from 6.23 million at the end of 2011 to 6.76 million at the end of 2021, for an increase of 8.5%. The Dec. 31, 2021, numbers are the most recent available on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

8. BYU to construct new arts building — replacing Harris Fine Arts Center

Computer rendering of the lobby of the future art building that will house Brigham Young University’s College of Fine Arts and Communication in Provo, Utah. Credit: BYU image

On Monday, June 6, the Church-sponsored school announced that BYU’s board of trustees has approved plans to construct a new arts building for the College of Fine Arts and Communications. It will be built where the Harris Fine Arts Center is currently located near the center of the Provo, Utah, campus.

9. Giving grace and finding peace through infertility

Tyler and Jenica Parcell and their twins, Harris and Goldie, in 2020. Credit: Parcell family

Hannah longed and prayed for children, but it was not happening for her: “And she was in bitterness of soul, and prayed unto the Lord, and wept sore,” reads 1 Samuel 1:10.

When women are mentioned in the scriptures, often it is because of infertility, explained Brianna Magnusson, an associate professor of public health at Brigham Young University. “It is something men and women have experienced throughout history.”