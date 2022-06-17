Sister leaders representing the Relief Society, Young Women and Primary organizations of the Church ministered in Mexico at the beginning of June.

Over the course of three days, they met with missionaries, members of the Church and civic leaders.

Government and community outreach

The sisters spoke with representatives from nonprofit organizations and federal government departments to show what members of the Church have done in the country, according to the Church’s Mexico Newsroom.

President Bonnie H. Cordon, President Camille N. Johnson and Sister Reyna I. Aburto represented the presidencies of the Church’s Young Women, Primary and Relief Society, respectively.

The trio met with the Mexican Interior Ministry’s Office of Religious Affairs and showed how sisters in the Church serve in their families, their units and in their communities. President Johnson spoke about the importance of children, who she said are “natural-born creators of peace — just look them in the eyes and follow their example.”

They also met with leaders from the Association in Favor of People with Cerebral Palsy (APAC), founded in 1970 to help improve the quality of life of people in Mexico with cerebral palsy. The Church has been working with APAC for the last three years to help provide donated medical equipment and furniture.

In a visit to the Foundation to Help the Mentally Weak (FADEM), the sisters helped put together piñatas that are sold to help fulfill the organization’s mission to support individuals in Mexico who have intellectual disabilities.

President Camille N. Johnson helps put together a piñata in Mexico on June 3, 2022. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Some of FADEM’s patients shared a special performance with the sisters during their visit.

Raquel Olvera, the director of FADEM, said that even though those patients “come with a diagnosis that says what they can’t do, here we help them see what they can do.”

Olvera’s organization has helped more than 5,000 individuals with intellectual disabilities and their families.

Member devotionals

These three sisters joined Elder Adrián Ochoa, General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Mexico Area presidency, and his wife, Sister Nancy Ochoa, for a pair of devotionals on June 4 and 5 for Relief Society sisters and young women, respectively.

Both meetings took place in the chapel on the grounds of the Mexico City Mexico Temple.

As they met with hundreds of sisters for a Relief Society devotional in person and many more via broadcasts across Mexico, President Cordon, President Johnson and Sister Aburto answered questions from sisters around the country.

Sister Aburto shared the story of the beginnings of the Relief Society as an organization and emphasized its purpose.

“It was to prepare sisters to make elevated covenants with God,” she said. “This should be our highest priority.”

In a separate leadership training meeting, Sister Aburto encouraged Relief Society leaders to look for the guidance of the Holy Ghost with respect to their callings. She also encouraged adapting the programs of the Church to the needs of the individuals and families they serve.

Dolores Flores, who watched via YouTube, commented after the devotional, “These were inspired messages, without a doubt.”

Sister Reyna I. Aburto and President Bonnie H. Cordon share signs of love to the Relief Society sisters following a devotional on June 3, 2022. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The devotional for young women was similar in format to the Relief Society devotional with youth asking questions and answering questions with the sisters.

President Johnson asked the youth for examples of how they live the gospel and help others come to Jesus Christ on a daily basis.

Answers from those in attendance included simply speaking with friends, inviting others to attend Church activities, or sharing their testimonies on social media.

President Cordon began her remarks to the youth by encouraging them to remember who they are after having all the young women stand and recite the Young Women theme.

“Isn’t it amazing to know who we are?” she asked. “We are beloved daughters of heavenly parents. We are disciples of Christ. And you are witnesses of God.”

President Johnson also bore testimony of the Book of Mormon and how it changed her life.

“Please, please read it,” she said. “If we are reading the Book of Mormon every day, we are going to have power to overcome our daily temptations.”

She told the youth that promise came from President Russell M. Nelson and that it will come true for them.

Elder Ochoa concluded the devotional with young women by reminding them of President Nelson’s invitation to be a part of the Lord’s youth battalion.

“Each of you who has a temple close and who can attend it, organize with your leaders a visit to the temple to help your family members who have passed on from this life,” he said.

“Be worthy of the companionship of the Holy Ghost,” he said. “And choose those you are with, don’t let others choose to accept you. You best choose who you spend time with. If you choose good friends, they will help you make good decisions.”