Video: How President Eyring learned to ‘Trust in the Lord’

In anticipation of his 90th birthday coming up on May 31, President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, shared his 38-word acceptance speech after being named president of Ricks College, now BYU–Idaho, in 1971 and how the principle he shared there guided every major decision in his life.

“Find out what the Lord wants, try to do it, trust Him and be nice, be kind.”

This Church News video, titled “Trust in the Lord,” features President Eyring sharing his testimony of aligning with the will of God. At nearly 90 years old, President Eyring looks back at how he tried to do what Heavenly Father wanted him to do and how it would fulfill a Prophet’s promise that “things will work out.”