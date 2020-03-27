Church announces renovation of Columbus Ohio Temple

Although the Columbus Ohio Temple is temporarily closed due to COVID-19, the First Presidency announced today on Newsroom that the temple will be closed later this year for extensive refurbishing beginning on Aug. 15.

The temple renovations are expected to be completed by late 2022.

Public open house and rededication dates following the renovation will be announced closer to the completion date.

During the temple’s renovation, Latter-day Saints in the Columbus temple district will be encouraged to attend the Indianapolis Indiana Temple and Detroit Michigan Temple.

The Columbus temple, which stands some 150 miles south of Kirtland, Ohio, was dedicated by President Gordon B. Hinckley in September 1999. Kirtland is where early Latter-day Saints dedicated the first temple of the modern era in 1836.

Situated in a wooded area with an adjacent meetinghouse in the Columbus Ohio Stake, the Columbus temple is know for its white marble exterior, which was pulled from a quarry near the birthplace of the Prophet Joseph Smith in Vermont.