Angel Moroni statue and some temple spires to be temporarily removed from Salt Lake Temple

A new crane is being installed on the south side of the Salt Lake Temple project site, Church spokesman Daniel Woodruff stated Thursday, April 2, as crews begin work to remove some of the stones and spires damaged in the Salt Lake Valley’s recent 5.7 magnitude earthquake. The statue of the angel Moroni will also be temporarily removed.

The statue was damaged in the recent earthquake as the trumpet and left hand of the statue broke off during the tremors.

Several other Church-owned properties sustained small damages during the earthquake.

An artist’s rendering depicts a crane placed on the south side of the Salt Lake Temple on Thursday, April 2, 2020, to begin to remove stones displaced in last month’s earthquake as part of the temple renovation. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

“Workers will then remove additional stones from the east and west sides of the temple for preservation during the project,” Woodruff said in a statement released on Newsroom. “Scaffolding will be constructed around the temple spires for better access for workers. This work is expected to last several weeks.”

Ongoing updates on the progress of the temple renovation can be found at TempleSquare.org.