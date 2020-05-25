A first look at Cobán Guatemala and Okinawa Japan temples with release of renderings

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released exterior renderings on Monday, May 25, for two temples announced last year by President Russell M. Nelson — the Cobán Guatemala and Okinawa Japan temples.

The Cobán temple was announced during October 2019 general conference, one of eight new temple locations then identified by President Nelson. The Okinawa temple was announced six months earlier during the April 2019 general conference, also one of eight new ones at that time.

Planned for a 5.4-acre site adjacent to 4a. Avenida 4-48 Zona 8, Barrio Bella Vista, in Cobán, the Cobán Guatemala Temple will be a single-story edifice of approximately 8,800 square feet. A meetinghouse and temple patron housing will also be built on the site.

Projected as a two-story building of approximately 10,000 square feet, the Okinawa Japan Temple will sit on a half-acre site at 7-11, Matsumoto, Okinawa Shi, in Okinawa-ken, Japan. A temple patron waiting area will be added on to an existing meetinghouse adjacent to the site.

A rendering of the Okinawa Japan Temple. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Detailed design plans for both temples are being developed, with more information to be made public later. Also, groundbreaking dates for both have yet to be set.

The Cobán Guatemala Temple will be that country’s third temple, along with an operating temples in Guatemala City and Quetzaltenango. Missionaries first arrived in 1947 to the Central American country, which today is home to more than 281,000 Latter-day Saints and nearly 440 congregations.

The Okinawa Japan Temple will be the fourth in Japan, joining operating temples in Tokyo (currently under renovation), Fukuoka and Sapporo. In the country since 1901, the Church counts more than 130,000 Latter-day Saints and more than 260 congregations in Japan.