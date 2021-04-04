President Nelson announces 20 new temples during April 2021 general conference

A resilient, far-reaching moment of Latter-day Saint history was made on Easter Sunday with President Russell M. Nelson’s announcement of 20 future temples — the most locations ever announced in a single day.

At the conclusion of Sunday afternoon’s session of the 191st Annual General Conference, the Church president set forth plans to build temples in:

Oslo, Norway

Brussels, Belgium

Vienna, Austria

Kumasi, Ghana

Beira, Mozambique

Cape Town, South Africa

Singapore, Republic of Singapore

Belo Horizonte, Brazil

Cali, Colombia

Querétaro, México

Torreón, México

Helena, Montana

Casper, Wyoming

Grand Junction, Colorado

Farmington, New Mexico

Burley, Idaho

Eugene, Oregon

Elko, Nevada

Yorba Linda, California

Smithfield, Utah

Prior to Sunday, the largest number of temple locations announced in general conference was 12 — by President Nelson, in the October 2018 general conference.

In April 1998 general conference, President Gordon B. Hinckley announced plans to construct as many 32 new temples, though he did not list specific locations. Throughout that year, the First Presidency announced the locations of 27 of those temples.

The reason for such a heavy volume of new temples today, said President Nelson, is simple:

“We are building now for the future. … We want to bring the house of the Lord even closer to our members, that they may have the sacred privilege of attending the temple as often as their circumstances allow.”

Temples, President Nelson added in his closing remarks, are a “vital part” of the Restoration.

“Ordinances of the temple fill our lives with power and strength — available in no other way. We thank God for those blessings.”

The past year has been one like no other for the Church, particular in areas of temple work.

In March of 2020, President Nelson and his fellow leaders made the heart wrenching decision to close the temples as COVID-19 continued its global spread.

Latter-day Saints love President Nelson — and they know of his solemn commitment to helping people around the world walk the covenant path via temple work. Members surely felt pangs of sadness watching the Church president, in a July video, recalling last year’s decision to close all temples as COVID-19 continued its global spread.

“The purpose of the Church is to bring the blessings of God to His children on both sides of the veil,” he said in a video with his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, sitting at his side. “So, only in our temples do we receive the highest blessings that God has in store for His faithful children. So, how difficult was it to make the decision to close the temples? That was painful; it was wracked with worry.

“I found myself asking, ‘What would I say to the Prophet Joseph Smith? What would I say to Brigham Young, Wilford Woodruff and the other presidents, on up to President Thomas S. Monson? I’m going to meet them soon.’ To close the temples would deny all for which all those Brethren gave everything, but we really had no other alternative.”

Still, the pandemic would not have the last word. The temples, he promised, would open again. Over the past several months, temples around the world have reopened in phases, as local circumstances and government regulations allow.

The work of family history has not been affected by the virus.

“Even though temples have been closed, family history research and work has taken a huge leap forward; more names are being added,” said President Nelson. “And remarkably, through all of this, the voluntary fast offerings of our members have increased.

“I’ve learned that even through clouds of sorrow, there can be silver linings found.”

Easter 2021 will forever be regarded as a “silver lining day” — particularly for the legions of Latter-day Saints whose lives will be blessed in the years and decades to come by the temples announced on Sunday.

Even during the pandemic, when temples have been closed at various times to patrons, temple building has continued “boldly, nobly and independent.”

In 2020, the Church broke ground for 21 temples.

“Obviously, there were construction disruptions because of the pandemic, but relatively few of those temples are behind schedule,” said Elder David A Bednar, who chairs the Church’s Temple and Family History Executive Council, in a February Church News video. “I find that to be just absolutely miraculous.”

Elder Bednar, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, referenced the early Latter-day Saints in Nauvoo, Illinois, who flocked to the still-under-construction temple there to receive temple endowments and ordinances before the forced exodus in February 1846.

They had to wait decades before being able to return to a temple.

“Many of those people only went to the temple one time. I am not sure we remember that,” Elder Bednar said.

Amid these times, when members can’t be in the temple, the question is: “Is the temple in us? Are the ordinances and the covenants in us?”

Reactions to the announcement

Not surprisingly, President Nelson’s announcement Sunday afternoon brought joy, anticipation and plenty of tears to Latter-day Saints living in areas where the future temples will be built.

“When I heard the prophet say ‘Elko, Nevada’ I got chills up and down my arms,” said Carol Tolhurst, a longtime resident of Elko County. “There are so many good people here.”

Residents in the Elko region have traditionally had to drive to the Salt Lake Temple to perform temple work.

Miryam Luz Muñoz battled tears responding to news that Colombia’s third temple would be built in her hometown of Cali.

“My voice is still breaking because I am so excited,” she told the Church News. “We have waited and prayed for this for a long time. I have a testimony that the Lord answers our faithful prayers, if we obey His commandments.

“Having a temple in Cali will be a great opportunity — and a great challenge.”

When Afua Akuffo witnessed President Nelson’s announcement of a future temple in her hometown of Kumasi, Ghana, her thoughts turned to her late grandmother.

“I know she is smiling today,” said Akuffo.

The drive from the interior city of Kumasi to the Accra Ghana Temple takes several hours — a hardship for many Latter-day Saints living in the Kumasi region. Soon more of Akuffo’s fellow Ghanaians will have easier access to a dedicated temple.

“I’m very happy knowing there will be two temples in Ghana,” she added.

Site information

Newsroom provided information on each of the future temple sites:

Oslo, Norway

This will be the first temple for Norway which is home to about 5,000 Latter-day Saints. Oslo, Norway’s capital, sits on the country’s southern coast. The Book of Mormon was translated into Danish in 1850 – the first language other than English. The first missionaries arrived in Norway in 1851 and the first two congregations were organized in July 1852. In Scandinavia, the Church also has temples in Helsinki, Finland; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Stockholm, Sweden.

Brussels, Belgium

About 7,000 Latter-day Saints in a dozen congregations reside in Belgium. The Brussels Belgium Temple will be the Church’s first temple in Belgium. Brussels, a major international center, is the European country’s capital. A convert from Turkey was the first member to arrive in Belgium in 1888. Missionaries laboring in Switzerland and Germany were also sent to Belgium. The first chapels built for French-speaking members in Europe were all completed in the 1930s. There are more than a dozen temples in Europe.

Vienna, Austria

Vienna is the capital and most populous city in Austria and home to about 5,000 Latter-day Saints. This will be the Church’s first temple in Austria, considered one of Central Europe’s cultural and economic centers. Orson Hyde, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles visited Austria in 1841. More than 20 years later, Elder Hyde and missionary William W. Ritter arrived in Austria to begin missionary work. Austria granted official government recognition to the Church in September 1955. More than a dozen temples are in Europe.

Kumasi, Ghana

There are nearly 90,000 Latter-day Saints spread throughout 300 congregations in Ghana. With its beautiful variety of flowers and plants, Kumasi is known as the “Garden City” and is in the southern rain forest region of Ghana. The Kumasi Ghana Temple will be the second temple in the country; the first is the Accra Ghana Temple, dedicated in 2004. Missionary work began in the country in May 2002.

Beira, Mozambique

This will be the first temple in Mozambique. The country has more than 15,000 Latter-day Saints and more than 40 congregations. Beira, a city of more than one-half million people, is a central Mozambique coastal city adjacent to the Indian Ocean. Missionary work began in the country in early 1999.

Cape Town, South Africa

About 69,000 Latter-day Saints worship in around 195 congregations in South Africa. Cape Town is located on the shore of Table Bay. This will be the third temple in the country. The other temples in South Africa are the Johannesburg South Africa Temple and the Durban South Africa Temple. The first missionaries arrived in South Africa in 1853, and the first meetinghouse was built in Mowbray in 1916.

Singapore, Republic of Singapore

This will be the first temple in Singapore, which is home to 3,000 Latter-day Saints and seven congregations. Singapore is the capital of the Republic of Singapore and is in the southern part of the country. Missionary work began in Singapore in 1968.

Belo Horizonte, Brazil

Brazil is home to over 1.4 million Latter-day Saints spread throughout more than 2,100 congregations. Belo Horizonte, the sixth-largest city in Brazil, is considered the economic hub of the country. The first known member of the Church to live in Brazil emigrated from Germany in 1913. In 1986, Brazil became the third country outside the United States to have 50 organized stakes (a group of congregations). The temple in Belo Horizonte will be the 13th announced temple for Brazil, with dedicated temples located in Campinas, Curitiba, Fortaleza, Manaus, Porto Alegre, Recife and São Paulo. There is also a temple completed and prepared to be dedicated in Rio de Janeiro; temples under construction in Belem and Brasilia; and temples announced in Salvador and East São Paulo.

Cali, Colombia

The Cali Colombia Temple will be the country’s third temple. Colombia is home to around 210,000 Latter-day Saints in nearly 250 congregations. The Bogotá Colombia Temple was dedicated in 1999. The Barranquilla Colombia Temple was dedicated in 2018. Missionary work began in Colombia in 1966. The first members of the Church lived in Cali and Bogotá. Cali is the second-largest city in Colombia.

Querétaro, Mexico

This will be Mexico’s 15th temple. Queretaro (officially known as Santiago de Queretaro) is a city about 135 miles northwest of Mexico City in the state of Queretaro in central Mexico. Queretaro has a population of about 1 million residents. The other temples in Mexico include the Ciudad Juárez, Colonia Juárez Chihuahua, Guadalajara, Hermosillo Sonora, Mérida, Mexico City, Monterrey, Oaxaca, Puebla, Tampico, Tijuana, Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Torreón, Veracruz and Villahermosa temples. The country is home to approximately 1.5 million Latter-day Saints, more than any other country outside the United States, and 1,800 congregations. Missionary work began in Mexico in 1875.

Torreón, Mexico

This will be Mexico’s 16th temple. Torreon is a City in the Mexican state of Coahuila, with a population of about 635,000 people. The other temples in Mexico include the Ciudad Juárez, Colonia Juárez Chihuahua, Guadalajara, Hermosillo Sonora, Mérida, Mexico City, Monterrey, Oaxaca, Puebla, Querétaro, Tampico, Tijuana, Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Veracruz and Villahermosa temples. The country is home to approximately 1.5 million Latter-day Saints, more than any other country outside the United States, and 1,800 congregations. Missionary work began in Mexico in 1875.

Helena, Montana, United States

Montana, located in North Central United States and bordering Canada, is home to more than 50,000 Latter-day Saints and around 125 congregations. The Helena Montana Temple will be the second temple for the state. The first is the Billings Montana Temple, which was dedicated in November 1999.

Casper, Wyoming, United States

One in every nine residents of Wyoming, or approximately 68,000 people, claim Church membership. This will be the state’s second temple. The Star Valley Wyoming Temple was dedicated in 2016. Wyoming has a significant place in the history of the Church, as pioneers traveled across the state in their westward migration to Utah, primarily from the 1840s to the 1860s. Casper is in east-central Wyoming.

Grand Junction, Colorado, United States

Colorado, in the Intermountain West of the United States, is home to over 150,000 Latter-day Saints and around 310 congregations. The first mission of the Church in Colorado was established in 1896. The first official congregation was formed only a year later, in January 1897. The Grand Junction Colorado Temple will be the third for the state. Temples in operation in Colorado are the Denver Colorado Temple and the Fort Collins Colorado Temple.

Farmington, New Mexico, United States

New Mexico, a state in the southwestern United States, is home to approximately 70,000 members in some 138 congregations. The first roots of the Church were established in New Mexico in the 1860s. Many Church settlements in New Mexico absorbed refugees from the Latter-day Saint colonies in Mexico during the Mexican Revolution in 1912. The Farmington New Mexico Temple will be the state’s second temple. The first temple, the Albuquerque New Mexico Temple, was dedicated March 5, 2000.

Burley, Idaho, United States

The Burley Idaho Temple will be the seventh temple in Idaho. Idaho is home to over 460,000 members of the Church in around 1,200 congregations. Burley is in the southern part of the state. Early Church pioneers settled in Idaho in 1855. Several Church presidents are natives of Idaho, including Presidents Harold B. Lee, Ezra Taft Benson and Howard W. Hunter. Other temples in the state include the nearby Twin Fall Idaho Temple, Boise Idaho Temple, Idaho Falls Temple, Meridian Idaho Temple, Pocatello Idaho Temple (under construction) and Rexburg Idaho Temple.

Eugene, Oregon, United States

Oregon, a state in the western United States, is home to nearly 154,000 members. Latter-day Saint settlement largely began with the arrival of Latter-day Saint businessmen in 1887. They built a lumber mill on North Powder River and persuaded several hundred Latter-day Saint families to migrate to Oregon. Today, there are approximately 300 congregations across the state. The Eugene Oregon Temple will be the third in the state, with other temples in Portland and Medford.

Elko, Nevada, United States

Nevada borders California in the Western United States and is home to more than 184,000 Latter-day Saints and roughly 350 congregations. The first mission of the Church in Nevada was established in 1855; 30 men were called to establish it at the Meadows in southern Nevada. Although Nevada was part of Utah Territory until it became a state in 1864, it was not until 1942 that the Church organized a stake based in Elko County. The Elko Nevada Temple will be the state’s third temple. Other temples in operation include the Reno Nevada Temple and the Las Vegas Nevada Temple.

Yorba Linda, California, United States

Yorba Linda, California is a suburban city in the United States about 35 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles, named after the Yorba family that owned a 63,000-acre ranch in the early 1800s. More than 750,000 members of the Church reside in California in nearly 1,230 congregations. Mormon pioneer settlers first arrived in California in 1846 and the Mormon Battalion concluded their famous 2,080-mile march in San Diego in 1847. This will be the eighth temple in the Golden State with seven operating temples or temples under construction. Others include the Feather River California Temple (under construction); Fresno California Temple; Los Angeles California Temple; Newport Beach California Temple; Oakland California Temple; Redlands California Temple; Sacramento California Temple; and San Diego California Temple.

Smithfield, Utah, United States

The Smithfield Utah Temple will be the second temple in Cache County and the 25th in Utah. The Logan Utah Temple was the second pioneer-era temple to be dedicated (1884) in the history of the Church of Jesus Christ. As the Church’s world headquarters, Utah has 2.1 million Church members, which is roughly two-thirds of the state’s population of 3.3 million residents. There are 17 operating temples in the state, including the Bountiful, Brigham City, Cedar City, Draper, Logan, Jordan River, Manti, Monticello, Mount Timpanogos, Ogden, Oquirrh Mountain, Payson, Provo City Center, Provo, St. George, Salt Lake and Vernal Temples. The Salt Lake Temple and St. George Temple are currently under renovation. Temples announced or under construction in Utah include the Layton Utah Temple, Orem Utah Temple, Red Cliffs Utah Temple, Saratoga Springs Utah Temple, Syracuse Utah Temple, Taylorsville Utah Temple and Deseret Peak Utah Temple.