June groundbreaking set for Tallahassee Florida Temple

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced a June 2021 groundbreaking for the Tallahassee Florida Temple.

Elder James B. Martino, a General Authority Seventy and North America Southeast Area President, will preside at the event.

Similar to other groundbreakings announced during the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony will be an invitation-only event without a specific date and will adhere to local government social-distancing guidelines.

The site location and exterior rendering were released on Jan. 12 for the Tallahassee Florida Temple, which is projected to be approximately 29,000 square feet, with a center spire.

The temple will be built on a 4.97-acre site located at 2440 Papillon Way in Tallahassee, the largest city in the Florida Panhandle and the state’s capital. The site is to include a distribution center.

Announced on April 5, 2020, by by President Russell M. Nelson, the temple was one of among eight new temples identified in the closing session of the April 2020 general conference.

Florida is home to more than 160,000 members in 33 stakes, 267 congregations and four missions. The new Tallahassee temple will be the third in the state, joining the Orlando Florida Temple (dedicated in 1994) and the Fort Lauderdale Florida Temple (dedicated in 2014).

Tallahassee currently is in the Orlando temple district, with that temple some 260 miles away.