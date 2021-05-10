Latest temple updates: Weekly reopening announcements moving to Tuesdays

The weekly announcements by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints updating the status of temples during the COVID-19 pandemic is moving from Monday mornings to Tuesday mornings, beginning this week.

After completely closing all of its temples worldwide in late March 2020 because of the global pandemic, the Church continues to reopen its temples and their operations in a careful and cautious four-phase plan.

Since early May 2020, the Church has announced nearly every Monday which temples would be moving to Phase 1, 2, 2-B or 3 status, with the announcements posted at TheChurchNews.com and at the Church’s Newsroom site at ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Viewers who regularly looked for such weekly updates each Monday will find them on Tuesdays, beginning May 11.

Phase 1 in temple operations allows for limited living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment, while Phase 2 allows for those sealing as well as all other living ordinances, also by appointment. Phase 2-B offers all living ordinances and proxy baptisms, by appointment. Phase 3 includes everything from the first two phases and the performance of temple ordinances for deceased individuals.

Throughout much of 2020, most temple reopenings were announced a week prior to the change in temple operations. With proxy baptisms and proxy ordinances requiring the scheduling of appointments online, announcements of changes to Phase 3 and 2-B are being made at least two weeks prior to the new phase of temple operations.

Patrons in the districts of temples in Phases 3 and 2-B can begin scheduling ordinance reservations online via the temple’s information page at temples.ChurchofJesusChrist.org a week before the reopening date.

An area-by-area listing of the current status of each of the Church’s 168 dedicated temples is available on the Church News’ temple reopening status tracker. Clicking on a temple name in the temple status tracker takes the user to that temple’s information page at temples.ChurchofJesusChrist.org where proxy ordinance work can be scheduled online.

As of announced last week, the Church has the following breakdown of its 168 dedicated temples: