A first look at the Lindon Utah Temple

A recently released rendering of the Lindon Utah Temple shows the exterior and planned design of the temple that was announced just eight months ago.

The exterior rendering was recently added to Newsroom’s December 2020 announcement of the Lindon temple’s site location and general dimensions.

Detailed design plans for the temple are still being developed, and additional information — including interior renderings — will be made public later.

The site location and general dimensions for the Lindon Utah Temple were released in December 2020. The new exterior rendering shows plans for the three-story temple of approximately 81,000 square feet.

The site for the Lindon Utah Temple, as announced on Monday, Dec. 21. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

The temple is to be located near 800 East and Center Street in Lindon.

President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Lindon in the October 2020 general conference — one of six temple locations identified at that time.

Utah currently has 17 dedicated temples, with 15 operating, and two — the Salt Lake and St. George Utah temples — closed for major renovations. Additional temples in Utah are under construction in Layton, Orem, Saratoga Springs, St. George (the Red Cliffs temple), Taylorsville and Tooele (the Deseret Peak temple).

Another temple in Syracuse is scheduled for groundbreaking later this month, and a temple for Smithfield was announced in April 2021 general conference. No groundbreaking date has been set for the Lindon temple, as project leaders are filing additional project approval documents with the city.

More than 2.1 million Latter-day Saints comprising 600-plus stakes reside in Utah, with 10 missions based in the state.