Groundbreakings announced for Pittsburgh Pennsylvania, Nairobi Kenya temples

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced groundbreakings for the Nairobi Kenya Temple and the Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Pittsburgh temple is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 21, with a Saturday, Sept. 11, date set for the Nairobi temple, as reported by Newsroom on Wednesday, July 14.

President Russell M. Nelson announced the Pittsburgh temple during the April 2020 general conference. The Nairobi temple was announced by President Thomas S. Monson in April 2017 general conference.

Attendance at both groundbreakings will be by invitation only.

Nairobi Kenya Temple

A site location and exterior rendering have yet to be released for the Nairobi Kenya Temple, which will be the African nation’s first.

Elder Joseph W. Sitati, president of the Africa Central Area and native of Kenya, will preside at the Sept. 11 event.

Nearly 15,000 Latter-day Saints reside in Kenya, making for two stakes and 54 congregations in the country.

Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple

Elder Randall K. Bennett, president of the North America Northeast Area, will preside at the Aug. 21 groundbreaking for the Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple, with its site and exterior rendering released earlier this year.

The Pittsburgh temple — a single-story structure of about 32,000 square feet — will be built on a 5.8-acre site located at 2093 Powell Road in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.

The Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple will be the state’s second temple; the first — in Philadelphia — was dedicated Sept. 18, 2016. Pennsylvania is home to more than 52,000 Latter-day Saints in 108 congregations as well as 12 stakes and two missions.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this article cited an incorrect announcement date for the Nairobi Kenya Temple.