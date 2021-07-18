9 charts show operational status of the Church’s 168 temples and districts after post-pandemic reopenings

For more than 14 months, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has published weekly updates of temple reopenings and operational changes following closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
And the Church News has provided weekly temple update and temple tracker reports each week.
The weekly updates have been a lengthy list of temple names, statuses and phase numbers. Below the Church News shares a visual look at the latest in temple operation statuses.
After completely closing all 168 of its temples worldwide in late March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Church began in May 2020 to reopen temples and advance their operations in a careful and cautious four-phase plan.
As of this month, all of the Church’s operating temples have reopened after the pandemic closures, with more than 80% designated to offer all living and proxy ordinances in Phase 3.
The charts and lists below contain current and projected phase status through Monday, July 19, with the Church’s next weekly update announcement expected to be Tuesday, July 20.
Phase 1 allows for limited living husband-and-wife sealings by appointment, while Phase 2 allows for those sealing as well as all other living ordinances, also by appointment. Phase 2-B offers all living ordinances and proxy baptisms, by appointment. Phase 3 includes everything from the first two phases and the performance of all temple ordinances for deceased individuals.
Temples that are “paused” have stopped operations temporarily because of local COVID-19 conditions and precautions.
And the temple districts for the six of eight temples closed for major renovations have been given Phase 3 designation so that Latter-day Saints living in those districts can schedule living and proxy ordinances in nearby temples.
Counting all the current and projected temples and districts in Phase 3 and those that have temporarily paused operations, 135 of the Church’s 168 temples — or 80.3% — are designated now to be offering all proxy ordinances.
Add in the additional temples in Phase 2-B offering proxy baptisms and confirmations and that makes 150 of the Church’s 168 temples — or 89.3% — offering at least some proxy ordinances in addition to all living ordinances.
The remaining 18 temples are either in Phase 2 (with several paused) or Phase 1 and also include the two districts of temples closed for renovations that have not been given a phase status.
Charted by geographical areas
Below are graphs and a listing of the each of Church’s 168 dedicated temples and their current operational phase, as broken down geographically by the Church’s 22 areas.
Noted in the listings are the seven temples that are projected to move from Phase 2-B to Phase 3 either later in July or August.
- Phase 3: The 80 temples — too many to list here — are every temple in the United States and Canada, except the nine temples or temple districts listed below.
- Phase 3 districts: Columbus Ohio, Mesa Arizona, Salt Lake, St. George Utah and Washington D.C. temples
- Phase 2-B: Medford Oregon, Spokane Washington, Toronto Ontario and Vancouver British Columbia temples (the Toronto and Vancouver temples to Phase 3 in July, the Medford and Spokane temples in August).
- Phase 3: Cebu City Philippines, Fukuoka Japan and Sapporo Japan temples.
- Phase 3 paused: Taipei Taiwan Temple.
- Phase 2-B: Manila Philippines Temple.
- Phase 2: Seoul Korea Temple.
- Districts with no phase designation: Hong Kong China and Tokyo Japan temples.
- Phase 3: Aba Nigeria, Accra Ghana and Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo temples.
- Phase 3 paused: Durban South Africa and Johannesburg South Africa temples.
- Phase 3: Guayaquil Ecuador Temple.
- Phase 2-B: Asunción Paraguay, Caracas Venezuela (to Phase 3 later in July), Cochabamba Bolivia, Lima Peru, Manaus Brazil (to Phase 3 later in July) and Trujillo Peru temples.
- Phase 2-B paused: Córdoba Argentina Temple.
- Phase 2: Barranquilla Colombia, Bogotá Colombia, Campinas Brazil, Concepción Chile, Curitiba Brazil, Fortaleza Brazil, Porto Alegre Brazil, Recife Brazil and São Paulo Brazil temples.
- Phase 2 paused: Arequipa Peru, Buenos Aires Argentina, and Santiago Chile temples.
- Phase 1: Montevideo Uruguay Temple.
- Phase 3: Guadalajara Mexico, Guatemala City Guatemala, Mérida Mexico, Monterrey Mexico, Oaxaca Mexico, Panama City Panama, San Salvador El Salvador, Santo Domingo Dominican Republic, Tampico Mexico, Tegucigalpa Honduras, Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mexico and Veracruz Mexico temples.
- Phase 3 paused: Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple.
- Phase 2-B: Ciudad Juárez Mexico, Colonia Juárez Chihuahua Mexico, Hermosillo Sonora Mexico, Mexico City Mexico, Quetzaltenango Guatemala, Tijuana Mexico (to Phase 3 later in July), and Villahermosa Mexico temples.
- Phase 1: San José Costa Rica Temple.
- Phase 3: Bern Switzerland, Copenhagen Denmark, Frankfurt Germany, Freiberg Germany, Helsinki Finland, Lisbon Portugal, London England, Madrid Spain, Preston England and Rome Italy temples.
- Phase 2-B: Paris France, Stockholm Sweden and The Hague Netherlands temples.
- Phase 1: Kyiv Ukraine Temple.
- Phase 3: Adelaide Australia, Apia Samoa, Brisbane Australia, Melbourne Australia, Nuku’alofa Tonga, Papeete Tahiti, Perth Australia and Sydney Australia temples.
- Phase 3 paused: Suva Fiji Temple.
- District given Phase 3 status: Hamilton New Zealand Temple.