Groundbreaking date set for Casper Wyoming Temple

The First Presidency has announced a Saturday, Oct. 9, groundbreaking date for the Casper Wyoming Temple.

Elder S. Gifford Nielsen, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Church’s North America Central Area, will preside at the invitation-only event.

The Casper temple was among 20 new temples announced by President Russell M. Nelson during April 2021 general conference.

The temple site was released in June, with plans calling for a single-story edifice of approximately 10,000 square feet. The Casper Wyoming Temple will be built on a 9.5-acre site at the intersection of Wyoming Boulevard and Eagle Drive.

No exterior rendering of the temple has been released yet, with detailed design plans still being developed.

It will be the second temple in the state. The Star Valley Wyoming, located in Afton, was dedicated in 2016. More than 65,000 Latter-day Saints reside in Wyoming and comprise some 170 congregations.