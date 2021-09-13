See interior photos of the Pocatello Idaho Temple

POCATELLO, Idaho — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered the normalcy of daily life worldwide more than a year and a half ago, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has a new temple briefly open to public view.

The new Pocatello Idaho Temple began its to-the-public phase Monday, Sept. 13, with media tours hosted by general and local Church leaders, including Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson; President Camille N. Johnson, Primary general president; Elder S. Gifford Nielsen, General Authority Seventy and president of the North America Central Area, with his counselors, Elder Chi Hong (Sam) Wong and Elder Arnulfo Valenzuela, and Elder Alfred Kyungu, area assistant; and Elder Gary B. Sabin, General Authority Seventy and Temple Department assistant executive director.

To put it in perspective, it has been 590 days since the Church’s latest temple closed its public open house — Feb. 1, 2020, was the final day for the Durban South Africa Temple, located 10,236 miles (16,464 kilometers) from Pocatello.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Pocatello Idaho Temple in Pocatello, Idaho, is pictured on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Ground was broken for the temple in the spring of 2019. Credit: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Accompanying Monday’s introduction of the Pocatello temple to local media was the release of the first interior images of and additional information about the temple. Special tours for those involved in construction of the temple will follow, before the start of the public open house, which runs from Saturday, Sept. 18, through Saturday, Oct. 23, except for Sundays and the Oct. 2-3 general conference weekend.

President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, will dedicate the temple in three sessions on Sunday, Nov. 7.

The recommend desk is in the entry of the Pocatello Idaho Temple. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The dedicatory sessions and the youth devotional, to be held the day before the dedication, will be broadcast to all congregations in the Pocatello Idaho Temple district in southeast Idaho. Additional details of the temple dedication are forthcoming.

The last temple dedicated was the the Durban South Africa Temple on Feb. 20, 2020, just prior to the sweeping COVID-19 pandemic. Dedications scheduled later in 2020 for three temples — the Rio de Janeiro Brazil, Winnipeg Manitoba and Washington D.C. — were postponed.

The chapel in the Pocatello Idaho Temple. The image shows pews in the chapel and stained glass depicting the Savior. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sitting high on Pocatello’s eastern foothills with an exterior of light-gray granite, the temple is a streamlined classical architec­ture design and patterned after other temples as well as other buildings in Pocatello.

The art glass features wildflowers of the Idaho mountain desert, including the syringa, which is the Idaho state flower, and the bitterroot. The colors in the art glass are sage, representing the sagebrush of the region; gold, representing the wild grasses that turn gold in the summer; and pink and coral, representing the sunset, the bitterroot flower and Red Hill above Pocatello.

The baptistry in the Pocatello Idaho Temple. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Announced in April 2017 by President Thomas S. Monson, the Pocatello temple is east of Satterfield Drive and Butte Street and will be the sixth operating temple in Idaho. Other temples are located in Boise, Rexburg, Twin Falls, Idaho Falls and Meridian. President Russell M. Nelson announced a seventh temple for Idaho, to be built in Burley, during April 2021 general conference.

Elder Wilford W. Andersen, a General Authority Seventy and president of the former Idaho Area, presided at the groundbreaking of the Pocatello Idaho Temple in March 2019.

A sealing room in the Pocatello Idaho Temple. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

This article will be updated throughout the day.