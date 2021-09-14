Updates on Pago Pago American Samoa Temple groundbreaking: new date, new presiding leader

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Pago Pago American Samoa Temple has a new date and a presiding Church leader.

The new date is Oct. 30, delayed from the Oct. 9 date originally announced in late July.

Elder K. Brett Nattress, a General Authority Seventy and counselor in the Pacific Area presidency, will preside. The July 27 announcement of the groundbreaking was made without a Church leader assigned to preside.

The South Pacific temple was announced by President Russell M. Nelson during the April 2019 general conference. The exterior rendering and site location were released on Aug. 14, 2020, for the single-story structure of 17,000 square feet.

Attendance at the groundbreaking will be by invitation only.