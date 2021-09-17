Renderings released for 4 Western U.S. temples

The Church has released exterior renderings for four previously announced temples: the Yorba Linda California, Grand Junction Colorado, Burley Idaho and Elko Nevada temples.

Site maps and preliminary building sizes were previously released for the four; groundbreaking dates have not been scheduled.

The four temples are among 20 locations announced by President Russell M. Nelson less than six months ago in April 2021 general conference.

Yorba Linda California Temple

As announced July 15, the Yorba Linda Temple — a single-story edifice of approximately 30,000 square feet — will be built on a 5.4-acre site at the intersection of Bastanchury Road and Osmond Street. Yorba Linda is a suburban city in California’s northeastern Orange County, some 35 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

It will be the state’s ninth temple. California is home to seven operating temples — in Fresno, Los Angeles, Newport Beach, Oakland, Redlands, Sacramento and San Diego. An eighth temple — the Feather River California Temple — is under construction in Yuba City.

More than 750,000 Latter-day Saints reside in the state, with 21,000-plus in the Yorba Linda temple district.

Grand Junction Colorado Temple

Exterior rendering of the Grand Junction Colorado Temple. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Located on Colorado’s Western Slope, the Grand Junction temple will sit on a 6.94-acre site at the intersection of Horizon Drive and North 12th Street. Plans call for a single-story temple of approximately 25,000 square feet.

Colorado is home to more than 150,500 Latter-day Saints in 311 congregations and 35 stakes. The Grand Junction temple will be the third in the state, with operating temples in Denver and Fort Collins.

Elko Nevada Temple

Exterior rendering of the Elko Nevada Temple. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Elko temple is slated for a 5.2-acre site adjacent to the southeast corner of Ruby View Golf Course, in the north part of the city. A single-story temple of roughly 10,000 square feet is being planned.

It will be Nevada’s third temple, joining the Las Vegas Nevada Temple, which was dedicated in 1989, and the Reno Nevada Temple, in 2000. Nearly 185,000 Latter-days — in 42 stakes and 350 congregations — reside in the state.

Burley Idaho Temple

Exterior rendering of the Burley Idaho Temple. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Burley temple — a two-story edifice of approximately 38,600 square feet — will be built on a 10.1-acre site at 40 South and 150 East.

Idaho is home to more than 462,000 Church members in 1,181 congregations and 132 stakes. The Burley temple will be the state’s seventh, with five operating temples in Idaho Falls, Boise, Rexburg, Twin Falls and Meridian. The sixth — in Pocatello — is now open for public tours, with a Nov. 7 dedication date scheduled.