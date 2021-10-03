See a list of all temples and locations announced by President Nelson, with current status updates

Since becoming President of the Church in January 2018, President Russell M. Nelson has announced locations for 83 temples, beginning with seven identified during the April 2018 general conference and through the 13 locations announced Sunday, Oct. 3, in the concluding session of October 2021 general conference.
Below is a list of all temples and locations, as well as status updates for those under construction, with groundbreaking dates set or sites and renderings publicly released. Also noted are temples that have been renamed from the original city locations as announced.
Of the 70 temples announced prior to Sunday, Oct. 3, 19 are still under preliminary design and development, with only the announced city listed.
April 2018 general conference — 7 announced, 7 by then during his tenure
- Salta Argentina Temple — Currently under construction
- Bengaluru India Temple — Currently under construction
- Managua, Nicaragua
- Cagayan de Oro, Philippines
- Layton Utah Temple — Currently under construction
- Richmond Virginia Temple — Currently under construction
- A major city yet to be determined in Russia
October 2018 general conference — 12 announced, 19 by then during his tenure
- Mendoza Argentina Temple — Currently under construction
- Salvador Brazil Temple — Currently under construction
- Yuba City, California — Named Feather River Utah Temple, currently under construction
- Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple — Currently under construction
- Praia Cape Verde Temple — Currently under construction
- Yigo Guam Temple— Currently under construction
- Puebla Mexico Temple — Currently under construction
- Auckland New Zealand Temple — Currently under construction
- Lagos, Nigeria
- Davao Philippines Temple — Currently under construction
- San Juan Puerto Rico Temple — Currently under construction
- Washington County, Utah — Named Red Cliffs Utah Temple, currently under construction
April 2019 general conference — 8 announced, 27 by then during his tenure
- Pago Pago American Samoa Temple — Groundbreaking set for Oct. 30
- Okinawa City Okinawa Temple — Currently under construction
- Neiafu Tonga Temple — Currently under construction
- Tooele Valley, Utah — Named Deseret Peak Utah Temple, currently under construction
- Moses Lake Washington Temple — Currently under construction
- San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple — Currently under construction
- Antofagasta Chile Temple — Currently under construction
- Budapest, Hungary
October 2019 general conference — 8 announced, 35 by then during his tenure
- Freetown, Sierra Leone
- Orem Utah Temple — Currently under construction
- Port Moresby Papua New Guinea Temple — Site announced and exterior rendering released
- Bentonville Arkansas Temple — Currently under construction
- Bacolod, Philippines
- McAllen Texas Temple — Currently under construction
- Cobán Guatemala Temple — Currently under construction
- Taylorsville Utah Temple — Currently under construction
April 2020 general conference — 8 announced, 43 by then during his tenure
- Bahía Blanca, Argentina
- Tallahassee Florida Temple — Currently under construction
- Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple — Currently under construction
- Benin City, Nigeria
- Syracuse Utah Temple — Currently under construction
- Dubai, United Arab Emirates
- Shanghai, People’s Republic of China
October 2020 general conference — 6 announced, 49 by then during his tenure
- Tarawa Kiribati Temple — Site announced and exterior rendering released
- Port Vila Vanuatu Temple — Site announced and exterior rendering released
- Lindon Utah Temple — Site announced and exterior rendering released
- Greater Guatemala City Guatemala Temple — Site announced and exterior rendering released
- São Paulo East, Brazil
- Santa Cruz, Bolivia
April 2021 general conference — 20 announced, 69 by then during his tenure
- Oslo, Norway
- Brussels, Belgium
- Vienna, Austria
- Kumasi, Ghana
- Beira, Mozambique
- Cape Town, South Africa
- Singapore, Republic of Singapore
- Belo Horizonte Brazil Temple — Site announced and exterior rendering released
- Cali Colombia Temple — Site announced and exterior rendering released
- Querétaro, Mexico
- Torreón Mexico Temple — Site announced and exterior rendering released
- Helena Montana Temple — Currently under construction
- Casper Wyoming Temple — Groundbreaking set for Oct. 9
- Grand Junction Colorado Temple — Site announced and exterior rendering released
- Farmington New Mexico Temple — Site announced and exterior rendering released
- Burley Idaho Temple — Site announced and exterior rendering released
- Eugene, Oregon — Named Willamette Valley Oregon Temple, site announced and exterior rendering released
- Elko Nevada Temple — Site announced and exterior rendering released
- Yorba Linda California Temple — Site announced and exterior rendering released
- Smithfield Utah Temple — Site announced
May 2021 — 1 announced, 70 by then during his tenure
- Ephraim, Utah
October 2021 general conference — 13 announced, 83 to date during his tenure
- Kaohsiung, Taiwan
- Tacloban City, Philippines
- Monrovia, Liberia
- Kananga, Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Antananarivo, Madagascar
- Culiacán, México
- Vitória, Brazil
- La Paz, Bolivia
- Santiago West, Chile
- Fort Worth, Texas
- Cody, Wyoming
- Rexburg North, Idaho
- Heber Valley, Utah