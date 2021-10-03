See a list of all temples and locations announced by President Nelson, with current status updates

Since becoming President of the Church in January 2018, President Russell M. Nelson has announced locations for 83 temples, beginning with seven identified during the April 2018 general conference and through the 13 locations announced Sunday, Oct. 3, in the concluding session of October 2021 general conference.

Below is a list of all temples and locations, as well as status updates for those under construction, with groundbreaking dates set or sites and renderings publicly released. Also noted are temples that have been renamed from the original city locations as announced.

Of the 70 temples announced prior to Sunday, Oct. 3, 19 are still under preliminary design and development, with only the announced city listed.

President NithyaKumar Sunderraj, president of the Bengaluru India Stake, comments on the historic day for Latter-day Saints in India during the Bengaluru temple groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

April 2018 general conference — 7 announced, 7 by then during his tenure

Salta Argentina Temple — Currently under construction

Bengaluru India Temple — Currently under construction

Managua, Nicaragua

Cagayan de Oro, Philippines

Layton Utah Temple — Currently under construction

Richmond Virginia Temple — Currently under construction

A major city yet to be determined in Russia

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shows an artist’s rendering of the Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple during a devotional in Phnom Penh on Nov. 19, 2019. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

October 2018 general conference — 12 announced, 19 by then during his tenure

Mendoza Argentina Temple — Currently under construction

Salvador Brazil Temple — Currently under construction

Yuba City, California — Named Feather River Utah Temple, currently under construction

Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple — Currently under construction

Praia Cape Verde Temple — Currently under construction

Yigo Guam Temple— Currently under construction

Puebla Mexico Temple — Currently under construction

Auckland New Zealand Temple — Currently under construction

Lagos, Nigeria

Davao Philippines Temple — Currently under construction

San Juan Puerto Rico Temple — Currently under construction

Washington County, Utah — Named Red Cliffs Utah Temple, currently under construction

The king and queen of Tonga, His Majesty Tupou VI, right, and Her Majesty Nanasipau’u help break ground on Sept. 11, 2021, symbolizing the start of construction of the Neiafu Tonga Temple. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

April 2019 general conference — 8 announced, 27 by then during his tenure

Pago Pago American Samoa Temple — Groundbreaking set for Oct. 30

Okinawa City Okinawa Temple — Currently under construction

Neiafu Tonga Temple — Currently under construction

Tooele Valley, Utah — Named Deseret Peak Utah Temple, currently under construction

Moses Lake Washington Temple — Currently under construction

San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple — Currently under construction

Antofagasta Chile Temple — Currently under construction

Budapest, Hungary

Sister Jill Taylor and Elder Brian K. Taylor, far left, join other guests Nov. 14, 2020, for the ceremonial groundbreaking of the future Cobán Guatemala Temple. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

October 2019 general conference — 8 announced, 35 by then during his tenure

Freetown, Sierra Leone

Orem Utah Temple — Currently under construction

Port Moresby Papua New Guinea Temple — Site announced and exterior rendering released

Bentonville Arkansas Temple — Currently under construction

Bacolod, Philippines

McAllen Texas Temple — Currently under construction

Cobán Guatemala Temple — Currently under construction

Taylorsville Utah Temple — Currently under construction

Elder Kevin R. Duncan, General Authority Seventy, speaks during groundbreaking for the Syracuse Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Syracuse on Saturday, June 12, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

April 2020 general conference — 8 announced, 43 by then during his tenure

Bahía Blanca, Argentina

Tallahassee Florida Temple — Currently under construction

Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo

Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple — Currently under construction

Benin City, Nigeria

Syracuse Utah Temple — Currently under construction

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Shanghai, People’s Republic of China

An exterior rendering of the Tarawa Kiribati Temple, released May 19, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

October 2020 general conference — 6 announced, 49 by then during his tenure

Tarawa Kiribati Temple — Site announced and exterior rendering released

Port Vila Vanuatu Temple — Site announced and exterior rendering released

Lindon Utah Temple — Site announced and exterior rendering released

Greater Guatemala City Guatemala Temple — Site announced and exterior rendering released

São Paulo East, Brazil

Santa Cruz, Bolivia

President Bret Romney, president of the Helena Montana Stake, conducts the groundbreaking service of the Helena Montana Temple on Saturday, June 26, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

April 2021 general conference — 20 announced, 69 by then during his tenure

Oslo, Norway

Brussels, Belgium

Vienna, Austria

Kumasi, Ghana

Beira, Mozambique

Cape Town, South Africa

Singapore, Republic of Singapore

Belo Horizonte Brazil Temple — Site announced and exterior rendering released

Cali Colombia Temple — Site announced and exterior rendering released

Querétaro, Mexico

Torreón Mexico Temple — Site announced and exterior rendering released

Helena Montana Temple — Currently under construction

Casper Wyoming Temple — Groundbreaking set for Oct. 9

Grand Junction Colorado Temple — Site announced and exterior rendering released

Farmington New Mexico Temple — Site announced and exterior rendering released

Burley Idaho Temple — Site announced and exterior rendering released

Eugene, Oregon — Named Willamette Valley Oregon Temple, site announced and exterior rendering released

Elko Nevada Temple — Site announced and exterior rendering released

Yorba Linda California Temple — Site announced and exterior rendering released

Smithfield Utah Temple — Site announced

Ephraim is pictured on Saturday, May 1, 2021. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced it will build a temple in the town. Credit: Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

May 2021 — 1 announced, 70 by then during his tenure

Ephraim, Utah

October 2021 general conference — 13 announced, 83 to date during his tenure