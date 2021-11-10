Latter-day Saints, community members blessed by President Ballard in the Pocatello temple dedicatory prayer

Following is the text of the prayer offered by President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, to dedicate the Pocatello Idaho Temple on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

O God, our Eternal Father, Thou Almighty Elohim, in the name of Thy Beloved Son, the Lord Jesus Christ, we bow before Thee in reverence on this day of dedication.

We are so very grateful for this temple. For many years, even decades, Thou hast warmly welcomed us in Thy temple in Idaho Falls as we have sought Thy eternal blessings. How grateful we are to be here today to dedicate this holy temple in Pocatello, Idaho, allowing Thy power and presence to be in ever greater abundance in southeastern Idaho.

We thank Thee, Father, for Thy faithful sons and daughters who have lived in the cities, towns and rural farmlands of this area and have taught generation after generation about Thee and Thy holy ordinances and covenants. We are grateful for the righteous Latter-day Saints who can now enjoy the fruits of their faith, dedication and efforts as they perform Thy sacred work in this beautiful temple.

President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, calls on five children to help seal the cornerstone during the dedication of the Pocatello Idaho Temple on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. Credit: Drew Nash, for the Deseret News

We are grateful for the Prophet Joseph Smith and subsequent prophets who have brought about the Restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ in these latter days, bringing with it the ministration of heavenly messengers and the restoration of the priesthood keys that will be exercised in this Thy dedicated temple.

Now, our Beloved Heavenly Father, in the sacred name of Jesus Christ, in the authority of the holy Melchizedek Priesthood, and under the direction of the President of Thy Church, Russell M. Nelson, we Thy servants dedicate unto Thee this, the Pocatello Idaho Temple.

We dedicate this sacred structure — from its footings and foundation to the majestic figure of Moroni that crowns its steeple — that it might withstand the forces of nature and the ravages of time. We dedicate the baptistry; the initiatory, endowment, sealing and celestial rooms; and every part of this Thy temple. We dedicate the facilities and furnishings. We dedicate the beautiful grounds, the flowers, trees, shrubs and grass that add beauty and peace to this holy house where we will receive the eternal ordinances and enter into sacred covenants that are sealed on earth and in heaven. We ask Thee to protect this sacred temple from natural disasters. Thwart the hand of any who would approach these premises with evil intent.

Dear Father, wilt Thou bless the temple presidents and matrons and all who serve here, that Thy love will prevail in their hearts. Bless Thy children who come to worship Thee and Thy Son and who will perform sacred ordinances for themselves and for those beyond the veil; bless them that Thy Holy Spirit will bring power, comfort, inspiration and joy to their righteous service.

We pray for the families and individual members of these communities that comprise this temple district. Wilt Thou prosper them and grant them the righteous desires of their hearts. Bless them to be faithful and true to the covenants they will make in Thy holy house. We ask Thee to touch the hearts of the youth and the children, that they will feel Thy love for them as they visit this sacred place and walk the grounds and serve within.

The Angel Moroni statue is seen atop the Pocatello Idaho Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Temple on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. Credit: Drew Nash, for the Deseret News

Finally, we pray for those in these communities who do not share our faith, that they may revere and respect this holy temple and that all the community might be lifted and edified by its presence. May Thy influence emanate from these sacred temple grounds and bring added goodness and prosperity within the temple’s far-reaching shadow.

Our beloved Heavenly Father, we praise and honor Thee and Thy Beloved Son. May we as Thy people ever love Thee and keep Thy commandments. Please forgive our sins so we may stand clean before Thee and help Thee prepare the earth for the return of Thy Son. We pledge our devotion to Thee and to Thy Son as we dedicate unto Thee this, the Pocatello Idaho Temple, in the sacred name of Jesus Christ, amen.