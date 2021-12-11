Ground broken for new temple in the Philippines — the Bacolod Philippines Temple

With golden shovels, Elder Taniela B. Wakolo, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Philippines Area, led Church leaders and members, interfaith representatives and government officials, in the ceremonial groundbreaking for the Bacolod Philippines Temple on Saturday, Dec. 11.

President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Bacolod, Philippines, during the October 2019 general conference. The rendering and site location were announced in October.

The site location of the Bacolod Philippines Temple. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Bacolod is on Negros Island in the central Visayas islands. The temple will be a single story of approximately 26,700 square feet and built on a 12.3-acre site located on the Bacolod Airport Access Road, north of Buri Road. An ancillary building of approximately 18,000 square feet is also planned for the site and will include patron housing, an arrival center and a distribution center.

There are eight temples dedicated, under construction or announced in the Philippines.

There are two dedicated temples: Manila (dedicated in 1984) on the northern island of Luzon, and Cebu City (2010) in the country’s central Visayas region.

There are three other temples being constructed: the Alabang Philippines Temple, in the Manila metro area; the Davao temple, on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao; and a temple in Urdaneta, which is north of Manila.

Temples have been announced for Cagayan de Oro, which is on the northern side of the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, and Tacloban, on the eastern side of the Visayas region on Leyte Island. The temple in Tacloban is one of 13 temples President Nelson announced in the Sunday afternoon session of the Church’s October 2021 general conference.

This year, Church members in the Philippines are also celebrating the 60th anniversary of missionary work in the country. There are 825,000 members in 1,250 congregations and 23 missions in the country.

This article will be updated.