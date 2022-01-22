See the locations of the Church’s 265 temples across 6 maps

To really appreciate the global spread of the 265 temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, more than a single worldwide map is needed.

After previously employing two maps — a worldwide map and a United States map — to show temple growth, the Church News has plotted temples across six maps.

The map at the top has dots representing each temple location across the globe.

Additional maps below show the temples in tighter geographic breakdowns, with each of the 265 temples identified by name and current status — dedicated and operating or scheduled to be dedicated, dedicated but under renovation, under construction or scheduled for groundbreaking, or announced.

As of Jan. 21, 2022, the Church has:

170 dedicated temples, with two more scheduled for May dedications

44 temples under construction

49 announced temples

Of the 265 total temples, 83 have been announced by President Russell M. Nelson during his four years as Church president.

Temples dotting the United States and Canada

The map below shows the temples of the North America Central, North America Northeast, North America Southeast, North America Southwest, North America West and Utah areas.

For geographic continuity, the two Hawaii temples — Laie Hawaii and Kona Hawaii — are found on the map with the temples located in the Pacific Ocean.

A map shows the Church’s temples across the United States and Canada (the two Hawaii temples are included in the map of Pacific temples). Temples and their statuses are as of Jan. 21, 2022. Credit: Aaron Thorup, Church News

Temples dotting Latin America

The map below shows the temples of the Mexico, Caribbean, Central American, Brazil, South America Northwest and South America South areas.

A map shows the Church’s temples throughout Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean and the European and African continents. Temples and their statuses are as of Jan. 21, 2022. Credit: Aaron Thorup, Church News

Temples dotting Europe and Africa

The two maps below show the temples of the Europe, Europe East, Africa Central, Africa West and Africa South areas.

Two maps show the Church’s temples throughout the European and African continents. Temples and their statuses are as of Jan. 21, 2022. Credit: Aaron Thorup, Church News

Temples dotting Asia and the Pacific

The combination map below shows the temples in the Church’s Asia, Asia North, Philippines and Pacific areas.

For geographic continuity, the map also includes the Dubai United Arab Emirates Temple of the Middle East / Africa North Area as well as the Laie Hawaii and Kona Hawaii temples of the North America West Area and the United States.