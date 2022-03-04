An initial view of the Ephraim Utah Temple is now available, with an exterior rendering having been added to earlier information published about the new temple.

The rendering was added Friday, March 4, to an earlier Newsroom report on the temple’s site location.

President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Ephraim on May 11, 2021, with the site location released on Oct. 22, 2021

Projected as a three-story temple of approximately 39,000 square feet, the temple will be built on a 9.16-acre site at the intersection of 200 North and 400 East in Ephraim, Utah. The location is directly northeast of Snow College.

The Ephraim Utah Temple is expected to serve more than 31,000 Latter-day Saints who reside within the temple district.

With more than 2.1 million Church members, Utah is home to 28 temples that are operating, under renovation, under construction or in planning stages.