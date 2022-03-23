The First Presidency has released dates for the rededication of the Tokyo Japan Temple and its open house.

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, will preside at the rededication, with three sessions scheduled for Sunday, July 3, at 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m.

The public open house will run from Friday, June 3, through Saturday, June 18, except for the two Sundays during that period — June 5 and June 12.

A youth devotional is planned for Saturday, July 2, the evening prior to the rededication.

The rededication services and youth devotional will be broadcast to all units in the Tokyo temple district.

The announcement was published Wednesday evening, March 23, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org. Along with the announcement, the Church released nine photos from inside the renovated temple, including images of key ordinance rooms as well as details of interior designs.

The Tokyo Japan Temple — the Church’s first in Asia — was announced in 1975 and dedicated Oct. 27-29, 1980, by President Spencer W. Kimball.

More than 130,000 members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — comprising about 260 congregations — reside in Japan. Besides the Tokyo temple, Japan is home to two additional operating temples — in Fukuoka and Sapporo — and one under construction in Okinawa.

On April 11, 2017, the First Presidency announced the closure of four temples later that year for extensive renovations. The other three besides the Tokyo temple were the Oklahoma City Oklahoma, Memphis Tennessee and Asunción Paraguay temples, all three which have since been rededicated and reopened.