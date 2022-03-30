Repeatedly acknowledging an effort to bring temple ordinances and covenants to more Latter-day Saints around the world and encouraging them to use temple attendance to strengthen their individual spiritual foundations, President Russell M. Nelson has announced 83 new temple locations over the past four years.
Since becoming President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in January 2018, he has pronounced new temples for 40 different nations and territories and 15 states in the United States.
Altogether, the 83 announced temples are the most ever announced by a single Church president — slightly ahead of the 78 locations identified by the late President Gordon B. Hinckley.
A breakdown by status for the 83 temples President Nelson has announced:
- Scheduled for dedication — 2
- Under construction — 32
- Scheduled for groundbreaking — 8
- With site location and exterior rendering released — 11
- In planning and development — 30
The Church has 265 total temples that have been dedicated, are under construction or are in planning and development stages. The 83 temples announced by President Nelson account for 31% of that 265 total.
And a breakdown of the Church’s 265 temples overall:
- Dedicated — 170
- Scheduled for dedication — 3
- Under construction — 43
- Scheduled for groundbreaking – 8
- With site location and exterior rendering released – 11
- In planning and development — 30
Following is a list of all 83 temples and locations, as well as status updates for those under construction, with groundbreaking dates set or sites and exterior renderings publicly released.
April 2018 general conference — 7 temples announced
In his first general conference as President of the Church, President Nelson announced the locations of seven new temples by identifying six specific cities and one country — Russia, for an undetermined major city.
The seven announced temples brought the Church’s total of temples dedicated, under construction or announced to 189.
Of the seven temples announced in April 2018, four are under construction and three still in the planning and development stages, including the Russia temple being without a determined host city.
- Salta Argentina Temple — Currently under construction. After two pandemic-related postponements, ground was finally broken for the Salta temple on Nov. 4, 2020, for what will be the third temple of five in Argentina.
- Bengaluru India Temple — Currently under construction. The Dec. 2, 2020, groundbreaking marked the formal start for the 38,670-square-foot, multilevel temple, the first in India.
- Managua, Nicaragua — Still in planning and approval stages. The temple is the first for the Central America nation.
- Cagayan de Oro, Philippines — Still in planning and approval stages. When announced, it was the fifth temple for the Philippines. Two temples announced later for the country are already under construction.
- Layton Utah Temple — Currently under construction. The Layton temple’s groundbreaking on May 23, 2020, was the Church’s first after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the forerunner of the smaller, invitation-only events.
- Richmond Virginia Temple — Currently under construction. The 36,000-square-foot, two-story temple — the first in the state — had its groundbreaking on April 11, 2020.
- A major city yet to be determined in Russia — Still in planning and approval stages. It is the first temple location to be announced for Russia.
October 2018 general conference — 12 temples announced
Six months later, President Nelson identified 12 new temple locations during the October 2018 general conference, including five on island nations or territories — Puerto Rico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Guam and Cape Verde.
The 12 temple locations increased the number announced in President Nelson’s first year to 19 and the number of the Church’s temples overall to over 200 — 201 dedicated, under construction or announced.
Two of the 12 temples announced in October 2018 are scheduled to be dedicated in coming months — the Yigo Guam Temple on May 22 and the Praia Cape Verde Temple on June 19. Nine others are currently under construction, with only one — the temple announced for Lagos, Nigeria — still in planning and development.
- Mendoza Argentina Temple — Currently under construction. Ground was broken on Dec. 17, 2020, for the 21,000-square-foot temple. Announced six months after its counterpart in Salta, the Mendoza temple had its groundbreaking a month after a similar ceremony in Salta.
- Salvador Brazil Temple — Currently under construction. An Aug. 7, 2021, groundbreaking signaled the start of Brazil’s 11th temple.
- Feather River California Temple — Currently under construction. The temple in Yuba City, California, had its groundbreaking on July 18, 2020.
- Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple — Currently under construction. A Sept. 18, 2021, groundbreaking initiated construction efforts for the 10,000-square-foot, single-story temple. President Nelson personally released the temple’s exterior rendering, showing it during a member meeting in Phnom Penh during his 2018 Southeast Asia ministry.
- Praia Cape Verde Temple — Scheduled for its open house and dedication. The May 4, 2019, groundbreaking for the 8,759-square-foot, single-story temple — the first on the 10-island nation off the coast of West Africa — was one of three groundbreakings that day for island-located temples, along with those in Guam and Puerto Rico. Following an open house running May 21 through June 11 (excluding Sundays), the temple will be dedicated by Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Sunday, June 19.
- Yigo Guam Temple — Scheduled for its open house and dedication. The May 4, 2019, groundbreaking date for the 6,860-square-foot-temple mirrored similar events for temples in Cape Verde and Puerto Rico. The open house runs May 4 through May 14, excluding Sundays, with Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles to dedicate the temple on Sunday, May 22. It will be the first temple announced by President Nelson to be dedicated and operational, less than four years from when Yigo was identified as a temple city
- Puebla Mexico Temple — Currently under construction. The 14th temple in Mexico — a single-story temple of 30,000 square feet — had its groundbreaking ceremony on Nov. 30, 2019.
- Auckland New Zealand Temple — Currently under construction. Ground was broken on June 13, 2020, for what will be the second temple in New Zealand, located between the Auckland New Zealand Redoubt Stake center and the New Zealand Missionary Training Center.
- Lagos, Nigeria — Still in planning and approval stages. The temple is the second for the Africa nation.
- Davao Philippines Temple — Currently under construction. The temple — on the southern island of Mindanao and in the shadows of Mount Apo, the Philippine’s tallest peak — had its groundbreaking on Nov. 14, 2020.
- San Juan Puerto Rico Temple — Currently under construction. Also with a May 4, 2019, groundbreaking date, Puerto Rico’s first temple is a single-story edifice with a front-end spire and architecture common to the island.
- Red Cliffs Utah Temple — Currently under construction. With a temple first announced for a site in Washington County, Utah, groundbreaking for the temple located in east St. George had its groundbreaking on Nov. 7, 2020, with Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presiding at the ceremony.
April 2019 general conference — 8 temples announced
Early in his second year of tenure of leading the Church, President Nelson announced eight temples during the April 2019 general conference. That brought temple totals up to 27 that President Nelson had announced and up to 209 Church temples dedicated, being built or still being planned.
Seven of the eight temples announced then are under construction, with the eighth — a temple for Budapest, Hungary — still in planning and development and without a publicly released site location or exterior rendering.
- Pago Pago American Samoa Temple — Currently under construction. Ground was broken for a 17,000-square-foot temple in Pago Pago on Oct. 30, 2021, nearly 45 years after a 1977 announcement for a temple in American Samoa. That location was later switched to Apia, Samoa.
- Okinawa Japan Temple — Currently under construction. Dec. 5, 2020, marked the date for the groundbreaking of the first temple on Japan’s island chain of Okinawa. The temple is approximately 10,000 square feet.
- Neiafu Tonga Temple — Currently under construction. Attendees at the Sept. 11, 2021, groundbreaking in Neiafu included Tongan royalty — His Majesty King Tupou VI and Her Majesty Queen Nanasipau’u. The single-story temple will be 17,000 square feet.
- Deseret Peak Utah Temple — Currently under construction. Ground was broken for the 70,000-square-feet temple on May 15, 2021. Originally named the Tooele Valley Utah Temple and the center focus of a planned 167-acre community development near Erda, Utah, that drew some questions and concerns, the first temple location was withdrawn by the First Presidency in August 2020, with the Deseret Peak name and Tooele location announced in January 2021.
- Moses Lake Washington Temple — Currently under construction. An Oct. 10, 2020, groundbreaking preceded the start of construction for the 20,000-square-foot temple, which will be the fourth in the state of Washington.
- San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple — Currently under construction. The second temple in Honduras, planned to be 30,000 square feet, had its groundbreaking on Sept. 5, 2020.
- Antofagasta Chile Temple — Currently under construction. Ground was broken on Nov. 27, 2020, for the 23,000-square-foot temple in northern Chile, which will be that nation’s third temple.
- Budapest, Hungary — Still in planning and approval stages. The temple will be the first in the central Europe nation.
October 2019 general conference — 8 temples announced
Later that year, President Nelson announced during October 2019 general conference another eight new temple locations, totaling 35 in the 21 months having served as President of the Church. With the new eight, the Church then had 217 temples dedicated, under construction or announced.
Seven of the eight temples announced in October 2019 already under construction; the eighth — the Port Moresby Papua New Guinea Temple — has a site location and exterior rendering but no groundbreaking date set yet.
- Freetown Sierra Leone Temple – Currently under construction. The Church’s most recently conducted groundbreaking — on March 19, 2022 — signaled the building start for this West Africa nation’s first temple, planned as a single-story building of approximately 18,000 square feet.
- Orem Utah Temple — Currently under construction. The three-story, 70,000-square-foot temple had its groundbreaking on Sept. 5, 2020, initiating the start of the sixth temple in Utah Valley.
- Port Moresby Papua New Guinea Temple — Site announced and exterior rendering released. A groundbreaking has yet to be announced for the Port Moresby temple, with its site and rendering having been released on Sept. 15, 2020.
- Bentonville Arkansas Temple — Currently under construction. Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presided remotely over the Nov. 7, 2020, groundbreaking ceremonies for the temple, planned as a single-story building of approximately 25,000 square feet.
- Bacolod Philippines Temple – Currently under construction. Becoming the fourth temple being built simultaneously in the Philippines, the single-story, 26,700 Bacolod temple had its groundbreaking on Dec. 11, 2021.
- McAllen Texas Temple — Currently under construction. The Nov. 21, 2020, groundbreaking marked the start of the fifth temple in Texas, with the building planned as a single-story temple of about 25,000 square feet.
- Cobán Guatemala Temple — Currently under construction. The Nov. 14, 2020, groundbreaking ceremony — coming on the heels of Hurricane Eta, that resulted in some 100 deaths and ongoing power outages throughout the region — signaled the start of Guatemala’s third temple, planned as a single-story, 8,800-square-foot building.
- Taylorsville Utah Temple — Currently under construction. Elder Gerrit W. Gong presided over the Oct. 31, 2020, groundbreaking for the three-story, 70,000-square-foot temple with a center spire.
April 2020 general conference — 8 temples announced
For the third consecutive general conference, President Nelson announced eight new temples in April 2020, bringing the total to 43 temples he had announced by then and 225 Church temples dedicated, being constructed or having been announced.
Of the eight temples announced, three are already in construction phases, and a fourth has a groundbreaking date set for April. The other four are still in planning stages, without site locations identified or exterior renderings released.
- Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple – Groundbreaking scheduled. An April 9, 2022, groundbreaking date is set for the Bahía Blanca temple, with plans calling for a single-story edifice of about 19,000 square feet.
- Tallahassee Florida Temple — Currently under construction. Planned to be a 29,000-square-foot edifice, the temple — the third in Florida — had its groundbreaking on June 5, 2021.
- Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo — Still in planning and approval stages. The temple is the second for the central African nation.
- Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple — Currently under construction. Ground was broken on Aug. 21, 2021, for Pennsylvania’s second temple, planned to be 32,000 square feet in area.
- Benin City, Nigeria — Still in planning and approval stages. The temple is the second temple announced by President Nelson for Nigeria and the third overall for the West African nation.
- Syracuse Utah Temple — Currently under construction. Planned to be three stories and 89,000 square feet, the Syracuse temple had its groundbreaking on June 12, 2021.
- Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Still in planning and approval stages. It will mark the Church’s first temple in the Middle East.
- Shanghai, People’s Republic of China — Still in planning and approval stages. A temple is Shanghai will be the second in China, joining the Hong Kong China Temple.
October 2020 general conference — 6 temples announced
President Nelson announced six temples at the October 2020 general conference. By then, he had announced 49 of the Church’s 231 total temples.
One of the six temples — the Lindon Utah Temple — has a groundbreaking date set for April, with three others having site locations and exterior renderings release. The remaining four temples are still in planning.
- Tarawa Kiribati Temple — Site announced and exterior rendering released. A May 19, 2021, release provided the site location and exterior rendering for the 10,000-square-foot temple, the first for Kiribati.
- Port Vila Vanuatu Temple — Site announced and exterior rendering released. The site location and renderings for Vanuatu’s first temple — planned for 10,000 square feet — were also released on May 19, 2021.
- Lindon Utah Temple — Groundbreaking scheduled. Construction on the three-story, 81,000-square-foot temple will begin following its April 23, 2022, groundbreaking ceremony.
- Greater Guatemala City Guatemala Temple — Site announced and exterior rendering released. The temple was one of four that had their sites and renderings released on Sept. 23, 2021. Guatemala’s fourth temple is planned to be two stories tall and 30,000 square feet.
- São Paulo East, Brazil — Still in planning and approval stages. The temple will be the second for Brazil’s largest metropolitan area.
- Santa Cruz, Bolivia — Still in planning and approval stages. The temple is the second for the central South American nation.
April 2021 general conference — 20 temples announced
In a historic moment, President Nelson announced 20 new temple locations during the April 2021 general conference — the Church’s most ever identified on a single day.
The 20 bumped the total of temple the Prophet had announced to 69, with the Church total of dedicated, under-construction and planned temples rising to 251.
The 20 locations were spread over five continents — 11 in North America (nine in the U.S. and two in Mexico), three in Europe, three in Africa, two in South America and one in Asia.
Of the 20 temples a year ago, two are already under construction, six have groundbreaking dates set over the next three months, another six have had site locations and exterior renderings released, and the final six are still in planning and development.
- Oslo, Norway — Still in planning and approval stages. The temple will be the first in the Scandinavian nation.
- Brussels, Belgium — Still in planning and approval stages. Brussels will host the Church’s first temple in Belgium.
- Vienna, Austria — Still in planning and approval stages. Austria’s first temple will be located in the country’s capital city.
- Kumasi, Ghana — Still in planning and approval stages. The temple is the second for Ghana.
- Beira, Mozambique — Still in planning and approval stages. The temple will be the first in the southeastern Africa country.
- Cape Town South Africa Temple — Site announced and exterior rendering released. When the site and renderings were released on Dec. 7, 2021, the projections for the Cape Town temple — the third for South Africa — called for a single-story, 9,500-square-foot building.
- Singapore, Republic of Singapore— Still in planning and approval stages.
- Belo Horizonte Brazil Temple — Site announced and exterior rendering released. One of four temples with sites and renderings released on Sept. 23, 2021, the Belo Horizonte temple will be a single-story building of 27,000 square feet.
- Cali Colombia Temple — Site announced and exterior rendering released. With the site and renderings released on Sept. 23, 2021, plans for the Cali temple — the third in Colombia — call for a single-story, 9,500-square foot building.
- Querétaro Mexico Temple – Site announced and exterior rendering released. Initial plans of a two-story temple of approximately 27,000 feet were mentioned for the Querétaro temple when its rendering and site location were released on Dec. 7, 2021
- Torreón Mexico Temple — Site announced and exterior rendering released. Also included in the Sept. 23, 2021, releases of sites and renderings, the Torreón temple will be a single-story building of approximately 10,000 square feet.
- Helena Montana Temple — Currently under construction. Less than three months after a temple for Helena was announced, ground was broken on June 26, 2021, for the single-story, 10,000-square-foot temple, the second in Montana.
- Casper Wyoming Temple — Currently under construction. Wyoming’s second temple is planned as a single-story, 10,000-square-foot edifice, with its groundbreaking ceremony held on Oct. 9, 2021.
- Grand Junction Colorado Temple — Groundbreaking scheduled. An April 16, 2022, groundbreaking date has been set for what will be Colorado’s third temple, with plans calling for a single-story building of approximately 25,000 square feet.
- Farmington New Mexico Temple — Groundbreaking scheduled. April 30, 2022, is the groundbreaking date scheduled for the Farmington temple, with the single-story, 25,000-square-foot building to be the state’s second temple.
- Burley Idaho Temple — Groundbreaking scheduled. A June 4, 2022, groundbreaking is planned for the two-story, 38,600-square-foot temple, to be the seventh in the state.
- Willamette Valley Oregon Temple — Site announced and exterior rendering released. Planned as a single-story, 30,000-square-foot edifice, the temple was given its current name when the site location and exterior rendering were released on Sept. 2, 2021.
- Elko Nevada Temple — Groundbreaking scheduled. Construction on a single-story temple of roughly 10,000 square feet will begin after ground is broken on May 7, 2022.
- Yorba Linda California Temple — Groundbreaking scheduled. A June 18, 2022, groundbreaking has been scheduled for what will be the ninth temple in California, with a single-story, 30,000-square-foot building planned.
- Smithfield Utah Temple — Groundbreaking scheduled. Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will preside at the June 18, 2022, groundbreaking, joined by a fellow Apostle, Elder Gary E. Stevenson. The three-story, 81,000-square foot temple will be the second in Utah’s Cache Valley.
May 2021 — 1 temple announced
In central Utah on May 1, 2021, to announce plans to preserve the pioneer craftsmanship with the restoration of the Manti Utah Temple, President Nelson used the same visit as an opportunity to identify nearby Ephraim as the site for a new temple — the 70th he had announced and the 252nd for the Church.
- Ephraim Utah Temple — Site announced and exterior rendering released. The announced dimensions for the 39,000-square-foot, three-story temple were published when the site location was released on Oct. 22, 2021.
October 2021 general conference — 13 temples announced
In the most recent general conference setting, President Nelson identified 13 new temple locations — bringing the total to 83 that he has announced and 265 temples for the Church. All 13 new temples are still in the planning and approval phases.
- Kaohsiung, Taiwan — Still in planning and approval stages. The Kaohsiung temple will be the second in Taiwan.
- Tacloban City, Philippines — Still in planning and approval stages. The temple is the eighth for the Philippines.
- Monrovia, Liberia — Still in planning and approval stages. The temple is the first in the West Africa nation of Liberia.
- Kananga, Democratic Republic of the Congo — Still in planning and approval stages. The Kananga temple is the second announced by President Nelson and the third total in DR Congo.
- Antananarivo, Madagascar — Still in planning and approval stages. It will be the first temple in the island nation off the southeast coast of Africa.
- Culiacán, México — Still in planning and approval stages. The temple will be the 17th located in Mexico.
- Vitória, Brazil — Still in planning and approval stages. The temple is Brazil’s 14th overall.
- La Paz, Bolivia — Still in planning and approval stages. The second temple announced in a year’s time for Bolivia will result in three temples total in the South American country.
- Santiago West, Chile — Still in planning and approval stages. A second temple in the capital city of Santiago will make four temples in Chile.
- Fort Worth, Texas — Still in planning and approval stages. The temple will be the second in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and the sixth in Texas.
- Cody, Wyoming — Still in planning and approval stages. The Cody temple will make three total in Wyoming.
- Rexburg North, Idaho — Still in planning and approval stages. The temple will be the second in Rexburg and the eighth in the state.
- Heber Valley, Utah — Still in planning and approval stages. It is the latest of 28 temples in Utah that are operating, under construction or in planning.