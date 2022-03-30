Repeatedly acknowledging an effort to bring temple ordinances and covenants to more Latter-day Saints around the world and encouraging them to use temple attendance to strengthen their individual spiritual foundations, President Russell M. Nelson has announced 83 new temple locations over the past four years.

Since becoming President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in January 2018, he has pronounced new temples for 40 different nations and territories and 15 states in the United States.

Altogether, the 83 announced temples are the most ever announced by a single Church president — slightly ahead of the 78 locations identified by the late President Gordon B. Hinckley.

A breakdown by status for the 83 temples President Nelson has announced:

Scheduled for dedication — 2

Under construction — 32

Scheduled for groundbreaking — 8

With site location and exterior rendering released — 11

In planning and development — 30

The Church has 265 total temples that have been dedicated, are under construction or are in planning and development stages. The 83 temples announced by President Nelson account for 31% of that 265 total.

And a breakdown of the Church’s 265 temples overall:

Dedicated — 170

Scheduled for dedication — 3

Under construction — 43

Scheduled for groundbreaking – 8

With site location and exterior rendering released – 11

In planning and development — 30

Following is a list of all 83 temples and locations, as well as status updates for those under construction, with groundbreaking dates set or sites and exterior renderings publicly released.

The Layton Utah Temple groundbreaking ceremony, conducted Saturday, May 23, 2020, was a small-scale event video-recorded to be shown to local Church members a week later. Credit: Scott Taylor

April 2018 general conference — 7 temples announced

In his first general conference as President of the Church, President Nelson announced the locations of seven new temples by identifying six specific cities and one country — Russia, for an undetermined major city.

The seven announced temples brought the Church’s total of temples dedicated, under construction or announced to 189.

Of the seven temples announced in April 2018, four are under construction and three still in the planning and development stages, including the Russia temple being without a determined host city.

Salta Argentina Temple — Currently under construction. After two pandemic-related postponements, ground was finally broken for the Salta temple on Nov. 4, 2020, for what will be the third temple of five in Argentina.

— Currently under construction. After two pandemic-related postponements, ground was finally broken for the Salta temple on Nov. 4, 2020, for what will be the third temple of five in Argentina. Bengaluru India Temple — Currently under construction. The Dec. 2, 2020, groundbreaking marked the formal start for the 38,670-square-foot, multilevel temple, the first in India.

— Currently under construction. The Dec. 2, 2020, groundbreaking marked the formal start for the 38,670-square-foot, multilevel temple, the first in India. Managua, Nicaragua — Still in planning and approval stages. The temple is the first for the Central America nation.

— Still in planning and approval stages. The temple is the first for the Central America nation. Cagayan de Oro, Philippines — Still in planning and approval stages. When announced, it was the fifth temple for the Philippines. Two temples announced later for the country are already under construction.

— Still in planning and approval stages. When announced, it was the fifth temple for the Philippines. Two temples announced later for the country are already under construction. Layton Utah Temple — Currently under construction. The Layton temple’s groundbreaking on May 23, 2020, was the Church’s first after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the forerunner of the smaller, invitation-only events.

— Currently under construction. The Layton temple’s groundbreaking on May 23, 2020, was the Church’s first after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the forerunner of the smaller, invitation-only events. Richmond Virginia Temple — Currently under construction. The 36,000-square-foot, two-story temple — the first in the state — had its groundbreaking on April 11, 2020.

— Currently under construction. The 36,000-square-foot, two-story temple — the first in the state — had its groundbreaking on April 11, 2020. A major city yet to be determined in Russia — Still in planning and approval stages. It is the first temple location to be announced for Russia.

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shows an artist rendering of the Phnom Penh Cambodia temple during a devotional in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on Nov. 19, 2019. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

October 2018 general conference — 12 temples announced

Six months later, President Nelson identified 12 new temple locations during the October 2018 general conference, including five on island nations or territories — Puerto Rico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Guam and Cape Verde.

The 12 temple locations increased the number announced in President Nelson’s first year to 19 and the number of the Church’s temples overall to over 200 — 201 dedicated, under construction or announced.

Two of the 12 temples announced in October 2018 are scheduled to be dedicated in coming months — the Yigo Guam Temple on May 22 and the Praia Cape Verde Temple on June 19. Nine others are currently under construction, with only one — the temple announced for Lagos, Nigeria — still in planning and development.

Construction on The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Deseret Peak Utah Temple in Tooele, Utah, continues on Friday, March 11, 2022. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

April 2019 general conference — 8 temples announced

Early in his second year of tenure of leading the Church, President Nelson announced eight temples during the April 2019 general conference. That brought temple totals up to 27 that President Nelson had announced and up to 209 Church temples dedicated, being built or still being planned.

Seven of the eight temples announced then are under construction, with the eighth — a temple for Budapest, Hungary — still in planning and development and without a publicly released site location or exterior rendering.

Construction on The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Orem Utah Temple continues on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Credit: Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

October 2019 general conference — 8 temples announced

Later that year, President Nelson announced during October 2019 general conference another eight new temple locations, totaling 35 in the 21 months having served as President of the Church. With the new eight, the Church then had 217 temples dedicated, under construction or announced.

Seven of the eight temples announced in October 2019 already under construction; the eighth — the Port Moresby Papua New Guinea Temple — has a site location and exterior rendering but no groundbreaking date set yet.

Construction on The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Syracuse Utah Temple continues on Friday, March 11, 2022. Credit: Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

April 2020 general conference — 8 temples announced

For the third consecutive general conference, President Nelson announced eight new temples in April 2020, bringing the total to 43 temples he had announced by then and 225 Church temples dedicated, being constructed or having been announced.

Of the eight temples announced, three are already in construction phases, and a fourth has a groundbreaking date set for April. The other four are still in planning stages, without site locations identified or exterior renderings released.

Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple – Groundbreaking scheduled. An April 9, 2022, groundbreaking date is set for the Bahía Blanca temple, with plans calling for a single-story edifice of about 19,000 square feet.

– Groundbreaking scheduled. An April 9, 2022, groundbreaking date is set for the Bahía Blanca temple, with plans calling for a single-story edifice of about 19,000 square feet. Tallahassee Florida Temple — Currently under construction. Planned to be a 29,000-square-foot edifice, the temple — the third in Florida — had its groundbreaking on June 5, 2021.

— Currently under construction. Planned to be a 29,000-square-foot edifice, the temple — the third in Florida — had its groundbreaking on June 5, 2021. Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo — Still in planning and approval stages. The temple is the second for the central African nation.

— Still in planning and approval stages. The temple is the second for the central African nation. Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple — Currently under construction. Ground was broken on Aug. 21, 2021, for Pennsylvania’s second temple, planned to be 32,000 square feet in area.

— Currently under construction. Ground was broken on Aug. 21, 2021, for Pennsylvania’s second temple, planned to be 32,000 square feet in area. Benin City, Nigeria — Still in planning and approval stages. The temple is the second temple announced by President Nelson for Nigeria and the third overall for the West African nation.

— Still in planning and approval stages. The temple is the second temple announced by President Nelson for Nigeria and the third overall for the West African nation. Syracuse Utah Temple — Currently under construction. Planned to be three stories and 89,000 square feet, the Syracuse temple had its groundbreaking on June 12, 2021.

— Currently under construction. Planned to be three stories and 89,000 square feet, the Syracuse temple had its groundbreaking on June 12, 2021. Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Still in planning and approval stages. It will mark the Church’s first temple in the Middle East.

— Still in planning and approval stages. It will mark the Church’s first temple in the Middle East. Shanghai, People’s Republic of China — Still in planning and approval stages. A temple is Shanghai will be the second in China, joining the Hong Kong China Temple.

Exterior rendering of the Lindon Utah Temple. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

October 2020 general conference — 6 temples announced

President Nelson announced six temples at the October 2020 general conference. By then, he had announced 49 of the Church’s 231 total temples.

One of the six temples — the Lindon Utah Temple — has a groundbreaking date set for April, with three others having site locations and exterior renderings release. The remaining four temples are still in planning.

Tarawa Kiribati Temple — Site announced and exterior rendering released. A May 19, 2021, release provided the site location and exterior rendering for the 10,000-square-foot temple, the first for Kiribati.

— Site announced and exterior rendering released. A May 19, 2021, release provided the site location and exterior rendering for the 10,000-square-foot temple, the first for Kiribati. Port Vila Vanuatu Temple — Site announced and exterior rendering released. The site location and renderings for Vanuatu’s first temple — planned for 10,000 square feet — were also released on May 19, 2021.

— Site announced and exterior rendering released. The site location and renderings for Vanuatu’s first temple — planned for 10,000 square feet — were also released on May 19, 2021. Lindon Utah Temple — Groundbreaking scheduled. Construction on the three-story, 81,000-square-foot temple will begin following its April 23, 2022, groundbreaking ceremony.

— Groundbreaking scheduled. Construction on the three-story, 81,000-square-foot temple will begin following its April 23, 2022, groundbreaking ceremony. Greater Guatemala City Guatemala Temple — Site announced and exterior rendering released. The temple was one of four that had their sites and renderings released on Sept. 23, 2021. Guatemala’s fourth temple is planned to be two stories tall and 30,000 square feet.

— Site announced and exterior rendering released. The temple was one of four that had their sites and renderings released on Sept. 23, 2021. Guatemala’s fourth temple is planned to be two stories tall and 30,000 square feet. São Paulo East, Brazil — Still in planning and approval stages. The temple will be the second for Brazil’s largest metropolitan area.

— Still in planning and approval stages. The temple will be the second for Brazil’s largest metropolitan area. Santa Cruz, Bolivia — Still in planning and approval stages. The temple is the second for the central South American nation.

Near handcarts are shovels used at the groundbreaking for the Casper Wyoming Temple on Oct. 9, 2021. Early converts of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints migrated to the Western United States, some using handcarts to transport their personal belongings. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

April 2021 general conference — 20 temples announced

In a historic moment, President Nelson announced 20 new temple locations during the April 2021 general conference — the Church’s most ever identified on a single day.

The 20 bumped the total of temple the Prophet had announced to 69, with the Church total of dedicated, under-construction and planned temples rising to 251.

The 20 locations were spread over five continents — 11 in North America (nine in the U.S. and two in Mexico), three in Europe, three in Africa, two in South America and one in Asia.

Of the 20 temples a year ago, two are already under construction, six have groundbreaking dates set over the next three months, another six have had site locations and exterior renderings released, and the final six are still in planning and development.

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is pictured on video screens at the Manti Tabernacle in Manti, Utah, on Saturday, May 1, 2021. Credit: Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

May 2021 — 1 temple announced

In central Utah on May 1, 2021, to announce plans to preserve the pioneer craftsmanship with the restoration of the Manti Utah Temple, President Nelson used the same visit as an opportunity to identify nearby Ephraim as the site for a new temple — the 70th he had announced and the 252nd for the Church.

Ephraim Utah Temple — Site announced and exterior rendering released. The announced dimensions for the 39,000-square-foot, three-story temple were published when the site location was released on Oct. 22, 2021.

President Russell M. Nelson, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, wave to attendees after the Sunday afternoon session of the church’s 191st Semiannual General Conference in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

October 2021 general conference — 13 temples announced

In the most recent general conference setting, President Nelson identified 13 new temple locations — bringing the total to 83 that he has announced and 265 temples for the Church. All 13 new temples are still in the planning and approval phases.