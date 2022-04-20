Majority of operating temples now in Phase 4, moving to normal operations

With a second group of temples this week starting the gradual move to normal operations following COVID-19 pandemic closures and phased reopenings, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints now has a majority of its operating temples worldwide designated as in Phase 4.

On Tuesday, April 19, 33 temples joined the 39 temples that in the previous month had started moving to normal operations. On Wednesday, April 20, an additional 11 temples moved to Phase 4 operations, giving the Church 83 of its 162 operational temples as in Phase 4 (another eight dedicated temples are closed for major renovations).

Two years ago, the Church closed all operating temples worldwide because of the pandemic and then followed with cautious, phased reopenings.

Since mid-March 2022, temples in the United States have started this return to normal operations — with ordinances available by appointment only, limited capacities, and ongoing local government requirements and pandemic restrictions.

The 11 temples moving to Phase 4 on April 20 and starting their return to normal operations are:

Baton Rouge Louisiana Temple

Calgary Alberta Temple

Detroit Michigan Temple

Edmonton Alberta Temple

Johannesburg South Africa Temple

Palmyra New York Temple

Philadelphia Pennsylvania Temple

Regina Saskatchewan Temple

Toronto Ontario Temple

Vancouver British Columbia Temple

Winnipeg Manitoba Temple

An area-by-area listing of the current status of each of the Church’s 170 dedicated temples is available on the Church News’ temple reopening status tracker. Clicking on a temple name in the temple status tracker takes the user to that temple’s information page at temples.ChurchofJesusChrist.org where ordinance work can be scheduled online.

Reopening by phases

For two years, the Church has designated temples returning to various operations by phased levels:

Phase 1: Open for restricted living sealings only.

Phase 2: Open for all living ordinances only.

Phase 2-B: Open for all living ordinances and proxy baptisms.

Phase 3: Open for all ordinances with restrictions.

Phase 4: Returning to normal operations.

Breakdown of current temple statuses

With the announced changes, the Church has — as of April 20 — the following breakdown of its 170 dedicated temples:

83 in Phase 4, returning to normal operations

77 operating in Phase 3

0 operating in Phase 2-B

0 operating in Phase 2

1 operating in Phase 1

1 paused/suspended in Phase 3

8 closed for major renovations

For lists of temples that have previously moved to Phase 4 and for additional information on the “gradual lifting” of pandemic-related restrictions, a timeline of temples closing and then reopening in the phased process, please see the following: