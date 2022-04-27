More than 100 temples now in Phase 4, moving to normal operations

The number of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ temples now in a gradual move to normal operations following COVID-19 pandemic closures and phased reopenings now exceeds 100 worldwide designated as in Phase 4.

On Tuesday, April 26, an additional 23 temples joined the 83 that have started their moves to normal operations since mid-March, with three more added Wednesday, April 27. That gives the Church 109 of its 162 operational temples in Phase 4 (another eight dedicated temples are closed for major renovations).

The 109 total temples having started Phase 4 include 72 of the 86 operating temples in the United States and Canada, including all temples in the Utah and North America Southwest areas and all but one in the North America Central Area.

The total also includes 37 of the 76 operating temples outside of the U.S. and Canada, including all in the Brazil, Caribbean, Mexico and South America Northwest areas.

Two years ago, the Church closed all operating temples worldwide because of the pandemic and then followed with cautious, phased reopenings.

Since mid-March 2022, temples in the United States have started this return to normal operations — with ordinances available by appointment only, limited capacities, and ongoing local government requirements and pandemic restrictions.

The 23 temples moving to Phase 4 by April 26 and starting their return to normal operations are:

Ciudad Juárez Mexico Temple

Colonia Juárez Chihuahua Mexico Temple

Guadalajara Mexico Temple

Hermosillo Mexico Temple

Logan Utah Temple

Manhattan New York Temple

Mérida Mexico Temple

Meridian Idaho Temple

Mexico City Mexico Temple

Monterrey Mexico Temple

Nauvoo Illinois Temple

Oaxaca Mexico Temple

Papeete Tahiti Temple

Pocatello Idaho Temple

Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple

Santo Domingo Dominican Republic Temple

St. Louis Missouri Temple

Star Valley Wyoming Temple

Tampico Mexico Temple

Tijuana Mexico Temple

Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mexico Temple

Veracruz Mexico Temple

Villahermosa Mexico Temple

And the three temples moving to Phase 4 on April 27 and starting their return to normal operations are:

Fresno California Temple

Medford Oregon Temple

Seattle Washington Temple

An area-by-area listing of the current status of each of the Church’s 170 dedicated temples is available on the Church News’ temple reopening status tracker. Clicking on a temple name in the temple status tracker takes the user to that temple’s information page at temples.ChurchofJesusChrist.org where ordinance work can be scheduled online.

Reopening by phases

For two years, the Church has designated temples returning to various operations by phased levels:

Phase 1: Open for restricted living sealings only.

Phase 2: Open for all living ordinances only.

Phase 2-B: Open for all living ordinances and proxy baptisms.

Phase 3: Open for all ordinances with restrictions.

Phase 4: Returning to normal operations.

Breakdown of current temple statuses

With the announced changes, the Church has — as of April 27 — the following breakdown of its 170 dedicated temples:

109 in Phase 4, returning to normal operations

51 operating in Phase 3

0 operating in Phase 2-B

0 operating in Phase 2

1 operating in Phase 1

1 paused/suspended in Phase 3

8 closed for major renovations

For lists of temples that have previously moved to Phase 4 and for additional information on the "gradual lifting" of pandemic-related restrictions, a timeline of temples closing and then reopening in the phased process